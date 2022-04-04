Tesla CEO Elon Musk Buys Stake In Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a big stake in Twitter. (Photo: Susan Walsh via Associated Press)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc., according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday, making him the biggest shareholder in the company.

Musk last month called out Twitter for “failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy” and said he was thinking of starting his own social media company.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.



What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Musk hasn’t yet tweeted about his stake in Twitter.

Musk reportedly is seeking an exit from a deal he signed with the SEC in 2018 restricting the number of posts he can share about Tesla.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.