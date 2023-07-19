Tesla beats Wall Street expectations to produce record number of vehicles

Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

Tesla narrowly beat Wall Street expectations in the second quarter of 2023, marking a solid start to the year as the electric carmaker produced a record number of vehicles.

Revenue for the quarter topped $24.97bn compared to analyst predictions of $24.7 bn.

The report comes after Tesla slashed costs for its most popular vehicle models and drove a major increase in sales. Earnings were $0.91 a share compared with estimates of $0.79.

Investors were closely watching Tesla’s gross margins, monitoring if they were negatively impacted by the company’s move to decrease consumer prices. The gross margin for the quarter was at 18.2% – representing a four-year low for Tesla but still higher than analyst expectations of 17.5%.

“Despite lower car prices, the company managed to mitigate the already-expected decline in margins, showcasing Elon Musk’s adeptness at steering the company through both prosperous and challenging times,” said Thomas Monteiro, a senior analyst at financial analysis site Investing.com.

Tesla produced 460,211 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y sport-utility vehicles – its mass-market models – compared with 345,988 in the same quarter last year and 19,489 deliveries of its Model S and Model X premium vehicles, compared with 16,411 at the same time last year.

Tesla shares rose marginally in after hours trading following the promising report. Musk and other Tesla leadership will address investors on a call after earnings are posted. Shareholders have previously expressed concern that Musk, who also owns SpaceX, Neuralink and Twitter, is stretched too thin in his leadership role. Musk announced the creation of yet another company this month, xAI, which he described as a “pro-humanity” artificial intelligence firm that will develop technology to be integrated at both Twitter and Tesla.

Tesla said in its Wednesday report that to reach its goal of fully-autonomous vehicles, it must develop “four main pillars” at scale: “extremely large real-world datasets, neural net training, vehicle hardware and vehicle software”. In keeping with this goal, the company said it is starting production of Dojo – its neural net training computer that Musk first announced in 2021.

In pre-submitted questions for the call following the report, it was evident shareholders were hoping for updates from Tesla on its proposed Cybertruck, a model originally announced by Musk in 2019 that has yet to be formally introduced to the Tesla lineup.

In the quarterly report, Tesla stated that the Cybertruck is in “tooling” phase, as the company works on equipment installation. It said the model is on track for initial deliveries in 2023.