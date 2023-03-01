Tesla among 2 vehicles that caught fire in Sacramento crash, stalling Highway 50 traffic

A Tesla and a truck caught fire after a crash Wednesday morning on the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento, authorities said.

The Sacramento and West Sacramento fire departments responded to the vehicle fire around 7:30 a.m. on the W-X portion of eastbound Highway 50 near 15th Street, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Justin Sylvia said.

The crash happened after a truck for a solar company struck a Tesla, causing both vehicles to catch fire, Sylvia said.

One occupant was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Sylvia. It was not immediately clear whether that person was inside the Tesla or the truck.

The fire burned the Tesla down to its frame, photos posted to social media showed.

The incident and fire crews’ response closed lanes of the Capital City Freeway for about 90 minutes during the morning commute. Caltrans said all lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

A Tesla caught fire early last month, also on Highway 50 in Sacramento County, near Rancho Cordova’s Sunrise Boulevard exit. The electric vehicle fire required thousands of gallons of water to extinguish, fire officials said at the time.

Another Tesla caught fire in Sacramento County last year, but while in a wrecking yard about three weeks after being involved in a crash, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in June.