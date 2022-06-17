Tesco warns on inflation as UK sales fall short - live updates

Tesco sales inflation cost-of-living crisis consumers retail supermarket - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Tesco has warned that surging inflation is forcing shoppers to tighten the purse strings as its UK sales missed estimates in the first quarter.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, warned the company was seeing “some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment” amid “unprecedented” increases in the cost of living.

It came as Britain’s biggest supermarket chain reported a 1.5pc drop in UK sales in the first quarter as it struggled to match last year’s boost to trading from lockdowns.

Overall sales rose 2pc to £13.6bn, boosted by strong growth in its banking division following the acquisition of Tesco Underwriting.

The retailer said this was 9.9pc ahead of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff to expect job cuts in first direct address

ICYMI – Twitter staff hoping for reassurance from their future boss have been left disappointed after Elon Musk used his first address to tell them job cuts are top of his agenda.

Gareth Corfield has the story:

The billionaire entrepreneur spoke to Twitter’s 7,500 staffers directly for the first time on Thursday, appearing via video link to answer questions and set out his plans. Mr Musk, until recently the world’s richest person, warned employees on Thursday that he intends to perform “rationalisation of headcount” once he takes control of the company. He told Twitter staffers he would also curtail a blanket work-from-home policy so only “excellent contributors” can continue working remotely, Bloomberg reported. The crackdown forms part of ambitious plans to grow Twitter to 1bn users, Mr Musk said. Twitter currently has about 229m users and, at its current rate of growth, should reach a billion users in just over a decade. The appearance followed weeks of worry and uncertainty for staff after Musk struck a $44bn (£35bn) deal to buy the social media site before raising doubts about the deal in a series of tweets. The Tesla boss said the transaction was “on hold” while he investigated the number of bots on Twitter.

Reaction: Tesco must use scale to manage costs

Alex Smith at Third Bridge says Tesco will need to use its market position to negotiate down prices with suppliers.

Tesco is attempting to be the last of the big UK supermarkets to pass on inflation costs to customers as it looks to gain market share and use its scale to manage costs. It is also expanding the number of lines in its successful Aldi price match campaign. Tesco’s market leadership gives it more bargaining power to negotiate down prices with suppliers. However, its relatively limited product range and fragile reputation means it can’t push negotiations too far. Tesco was a pandemic winner and our experts expect it will continue to grow market share over the next 12 months. Its Clubcard scheme remains a competitive advantage for the group. With the new display rule, supermarkets will give away premium promotional space to healthy food. However, with high inflation, our experts say that it is unlikely we’ll see a dramatic shift in carrier mix in the months ahead.

Tesco sounds alarm on inflation

Good morning.

There are some early signs of how inflation is hitting retailers after Tesco warned the cost-of-living crisis was forcing customers to cut back.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, warned the company was seeing “some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment” amid “unprecedented” increases in the cost of living.

It came as the supermarket chain missed expectations for the first quarter, with UK sales slipping 1.5pc against strong lockdown trading last year.

Overall sales rose 2pc to £13.6bn, which Tesco said was 9.9pc ahead of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

5 things to start your day

1) Swiss franc 'better than gold' to beat inflation Currency identified as a new safe haven after Switzerland delivers surprise rate rise

2) World's biggest hedge fund in €6.9bn bet against Europe Santander and ING caught up in mega-short as eurozone faces recession

3) Gatwick forces airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights Airport imposes daily limits that are set to affect 800,000 holidaymakers over coming months

4) Crypto meltdown triggers feeding frenzy for jobless tech talent Businesses scramble to take advantage of the current crypto winter in the hopes recruits will return to banking

5) Elon Musk tells Twitter staff to expect job cuts in first direct address Tesla chief aims to grow social media platform to 1bn users

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Friday after a rout on Wall Street as more central banks hiked interest rates in efforts to tame runaway inflation, fuelling recession fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.6pc, while the broader Topix index slipped 2.4pc.

Hong Kong shares opened with fresh losses on Friday morning. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.4pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.8pc.

