Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix because it may contain moths

Tesco has recalled a batch of Christmas stuffing mix due to the possible presence of moths in the product.

The batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix may be "unfit for human consumption", the retailer warned via the Food Standards Agency.

Customers can return the 130g packets without a receipt for a full refund, said Tesco, which apologised for the inconvenience.

The stuffing batch has a best before date of September 2024.

"We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption," Tesco said in the recall notice.

Tesco advised people who need further information to contact customer services.