Tesco puts 1,600 jobs at risk as it ends overnight restocking

·1 min read
Tesco store

Tesco has warned 1,600 jobs are at risk as it ends overnight restocking at some stores and converts some petrol sites to pay-at-pump during the night.

The supermarket's plans come a day after it announced the closure of its Jack's discount stores.

It said restocking shelves during the day would mean more staff could be on the shop floor at peak times.

Tesco boss Jason Tarry said the move would help it to run the business as "simply and efficiently as possible".

Overnight restocking will switch to the daytime in 36 big stores and 49 convenience stores.

The chain also plans to convert petrol stations in 36 stores to pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.

"We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market, and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic," said Mr Tarry.

"We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can reinvest in the things that matter most to customers."

