Tesco lowers profit forecast as it fights to keep customers away from Aldi and Lidl

A woman wearing a face mask pushes a shopping cart at a Tesco supermarket in Hatfield, Britain October 6, 202 - PETER CZIBORRA/Reuters

Britain's largest supermarket chain Tesco is expecting profits at the lower end of its forecasts as it battles to keep prices down to stop customers switching to Aldi and Lidl.

Tesco said retail adjusted operating profit would come in between £2.4bn and £2.5bn for the full year amid "significant uncertainties", particularly how customers are responding to the cost-of-living crisis. It had previously expected profits could go as high as £2.6bn.

It comes after recent data from Kantar suggested the discounters were taking more market share, as customers seek out cheaper alternatives to cope with their rising household bills.

Lidl is currently the fastest-growing supermarket, according to the Kantar figures. Aldi has overtaken Morrisons as the UK's fourth-largest supermarket.

Tesco said it was seeing more of its own customers buying own-brand products as well as more frozen food in response to the pressures. Across the business, it posted a 0.7pc rise in like-for-like UK sales in the first half.

The company has been battling to keep prices down amid spiralling costs, with adjusted profits falling 11.5pc in the first half of the year, partly driven by cost inflation.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: "As we look to the second half, cost inflation remains significant, and it is too early to predict how customers will adapt to ongoing changes in the market."

The grocer announced plans to freeze more of its prices until next year, on more than a thousand products. UK chief executive Jason Terry said: "We know times are tough for many customers right now, particularly as we head into the winter months.

"We hope this extended price-lock commitment gives our customers the certainty of knowing that over a thousand household favourites will stay at the same great price for months to come – helping them budget when they need it most.”