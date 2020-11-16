Tesco to build three solar farms in drive for ‘zero carbon emissions by 2035’

Supermarket giant Tesco has promised to create three wind farms as part of its commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions to 2035

The UK’s largest supermarket chain, Tesco, has announced plans to set up new solar farms, fit solar panels on its stores and bring forward its commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions to 2035.

This will place the retailer 15 years ahead of the government’s 2050 net zero target.

Many of Britain's biggest supermarkets have committed to carbon targets and other green interventions, such as reducing waste and sourcing electricity from renewable sources. It is part of a trend of retailers adapting not only to the climate emergency, but to shoppers who are increasingly demanding action by big brands.

Tesco’s solar farms in Essex, Anglesey and Oxfordshire will generate up to 130GWh of energy per year, or enough to power 44,828 three-bedroom homes and help the retailer procure more renewable energy while providing more energy for the grid.

Tesco UK and ROI chief executive Jason Tarry said: “In 12 months’ time, the UK will host the most critical climate change summit of the decade, known as COP26. At Tesco we want to play our part.

“That’s why we’ve brought forward our ambition to reach net zero in our UK operations by 15 years and made a series of new commitments to help us achieve that target, including reaching a new milestone today in our journey to using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.”

Other major UK supermarkets have also committed to steep carbon reductions:

Sainsbury's: Net zero by 2040, having reduced operational carbon emissions by 60 per cent compared with 2005/6.

Morrisons: Reduce operational emissions by 53 per cent by 2030 and 97 per cent by 2050. In 2018 it had reduced emissions by 45 per cent compared with 2005.

Asda: Net zero by 2040, having reduced its carbon footprint by 44 per cent since 2007.

Co-op: Net zero by 2040, with 50 per cent cuts by 2025, having halved its emissions in the ten years since 2006.

Waitrose: Committed to net zero carbon emissions across operations by 2050. Since April 2018, 98 per cent of its electricity has been certified as coming exclusively from renewable sources.

Marks and Spencer: Aiming for reductions in carbon emissions of 80 per cent by 2030 and 90 per cent by 2035, emissions from M&S global operations in 2019/20 down 47 per cent compared with 2006/7.

Aldi: Signed up to the British Retail Council’s 2040 net zero carbon target, reduced its carbon footprint by over 30% compared with 2012, used carbon offsetting to be carbon neutral since January 2019.

Lidl: Signed up to the British Retail Council’s 2040 net zero carbon target, committed to a 25 per cent reduction of carbon per pallet by 2028.

Read More

China pledges to become carbon neutral by 2060

Global daily carbon emissions 'down by around a sixth during pandemic'

HSBC pledges £772 billion to become a zero carbon emitter by 2050