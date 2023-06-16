Tesco boss offers cautious hope that inflation is easing, as supermarket expects profits of up to £1.8 billion

A shopper walking through the salad aisle in a branch of Tesco in south London (PA) (PA Wire)

Tesco boss Ken Murphy offered tentative hope on the cost of living, saying he saw early signs of inflation starting to ease as the supermarket giant said it expects profits of between £1.4 billion and £1.8 billion this year.

Murphy - who made £4.4 million last year - added that the supermarket has “led the way” in lowering prices.

“We are very conscious that many of our customers continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures and we have led the way in cutting prices on everyday essential items,” he said. “There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market and we will keep working tirelessly to ensure customers receive the best possible value at Tesco.”

Sales came to £13.8 billion, up 8.8%, with £10.8 billion of that from the UK. The projected profit, meanwhile, is in line with April’s expectations and last year’s profits.

The Finest premium line was among the best performers for Tesco, with sales here up 14.9%. Tesco said a large number of customers have switched from higher-end supermarkets like Waitrose and M&S to Tesco’’s finest offering amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter, underpinned by our relentless focus on value,” Murphy said. “Customers continue to recognise our leading combination of great value and quality in every part of their basket - from essentials covered by our Aldi Price Match, through to our growing Finest range.”