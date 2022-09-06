TES Expands US Operations by Adding a Fourth Facility

TES's new Las Vegas facility positions it closer to its US client base on the West Coast of the United States, further minimizing logistics costs and emissions while further expanding its overall global operations to 43 locations.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing with the growth already seen in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Las Vegas facility will expand TES's overall processing capacity and deliver a full suite of IT Asset Disposition services to support the technology giants on the West Coast.

The 40,000-square foot facility is anticipated to open in January 2023. It will offer onsite data destruction, data center decommissioning, and the redeployment or resale of parts and assets, including testing, grading, repairing refurbishment, and recycling.

This latest facility complements an existing infrastructure already recognised as the largest globally, bringing TES's investment to almost $10 million in ITAD infrastructure across its North American facilities over the previous five years.

TES's infrastructure is unique. Comprising over 40 facilities located across more than 20 countries, the ownership of these facilities offers clients unique sustainability and consistency through centralized functions, including security, work processes, reporting, value recovery, and compliance.

This latest facility is strategically located close to Las Vegas's major logistics arteries, offering clients lower logistics costs and reduced carbon emissions resulting from excess transportation.

Eric Ingebretsen, TES's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "As we grow, we must ensure that we continue to closely meet the needs of our customers, not just by offering superior IT lifecycle solutions but also by ensuring that these solutions are combined with the best sustainability-based outcomes for those assets."

Gary Steele, TES's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This investment backs that commitment by providing best-in-class full lifecycle solutions where our clients are located, backed by a global support network."

According to a new study by Future Market Insights on the IT Asset Disposition market, the ITAD market is anticipated to document a compound annual growth rate of 7.42% during 2022-2032. Fueling this growth is an increased need for data and information security, as well as environmental factors.

TES's services and infrastructure growth align with the data and information security needs of businesses by meeting complex compliance needs while removing the associated barriers to organizations leveraging a strategic ITAD program, such as concerns over data security.

(About TES - video embed: https://www.tes-amm.com/hubfs/05.%20Video/03.%20Corporate/TES%20-%20About%20TES%20Sustainable%20Technology%20Lifecycle%20Solutions.mp4)

About TES

Founded in 2005, TES is a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commission, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. As one of the largest IT lifecycle service providers in the world, TES understands the common challenges of managing IT equipment throughout its lifecycle. Customized, cost-effective solutions address these challenges and ensure compliance with all local and international data security, environmental, and industry regulations.

TES's mission is to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kilograms of assets by 2030. TES has an unmatched global footprint of 42 facilities across 21 countries and offers unrivaled consistency in service. In addition, the company provides consistent commercials, reduced logistics costs, and local environmental compliance experts, as well as support in local time zones and languages and a deep understanding of transboundary movement throughout the world.

To learn more about TES, visit www.tes-amm.com or email Eric Ingebretsen, our Chief Commercial Officer, at eric.ingebretsen@tes-amm.com.

About SK ecoplant

The business model of SK ecoplant is an eco-friendly ecosystem platform that links its technologies with humans, the environment, and finance. SK is building sustainable lifestyles with our creative solutions and advanced technologies, offering solutions to current problems and sowing the seeds for a better future.

SK ecoplant is building a financial story that manifests our commitment to a new future. As proven by our acquisition of a leading company in the environmental industry, we are taking steps to achieve our goal of becoming "Asia's leading environmental business by 2023," with clear, concrete mid- and long-term strategies for each business sector.

