Tertiary Amines Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

Major players in the tertiary amines market are Albemarle Corporation, KLK Oleo, Kao Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema S. A. , Balaji Amines Ltd, Temix Oleo Srl, Indo Amines Ltd. , Dow Chemical, BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, Tenghui Oil Chem, Dawei Chem, lbemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.

V., NOF CORPORATION, Evonik Industries AG, Volant-Chem Corp., Daicel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DuPont de Nemours Inc, and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.



The global tertiary amines market is expected to grow from $4.24 billion in 2021 to $4.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The tertiary amines market is expected to grow to $5.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The tertiary amine market consists of the sale of tertiary amines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as raw materials for synthesizing quaternary ammonium salts, various chemical derivatives, replacement processes, and amino group elimination.Tertiary amines refer to a class of amine that contains three radicals attached to three hydrocarbon groups in the molecule.



They are used in creating a variety of chemicals such as cosmetics, surfactants, disinfectants, and fuel oils.



The main types of products in tertiary amines are c-8 ta, c-10 ta, c-12 ta, c-14 ta, c-16 ta, and other products. c-8 ta refers to a clear, colorless liquid that is used as an ion-pairing agent in the quantitative estimation of thiazinamium methyl sulphate in pharmaceutical preparations. It is used to separate tetracycline, tetracycline analogs, and their potential impurities in the mobile phase. It is used in surfactants, biocides, floatation agents, corrosion inhibitors, emulsifiers, drilling materials, and other applications that are rmployed in cleaning products, agricultural chemicals, personal care, the petroleum industry, water treatment, plastics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and fibers, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the tertiary amines market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the tertiary amines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for personal care products is expected to people the growth of the tertiary amines market going forward.Personal care products refer to an item that is intended for cleaning, grooming, boosting attractiveness, or altering the physical appearance.



Tertiary amines including Triethanolamine (TEA) are used in personal care products such as skin lotions, creams, cosmetics, moisturizers, eye gels, and shaving foams as pH adjusters and surfactants.For instance, in March 2022, according to a Cosmetics Europe study, a Belgium-based trade association for the cosmetics and personal care industry, it has been found that 72% of European customers see personal care products as very important in their daily lives and an average consumer uses over 7 different cosmetics and personal care products daily.



Therefore, the rising demand for personal care products across the globe is driving the demand for the tertiary amines market.



Product and process innovations have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the tertiary amines market.Major companies operating in the market are prominently focusing on innovative industry-specific products and processes to comply with the demands of newer customers.



For instance, in April 2022, A research team at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign discovered a new chemical reaction, called a carbon-hydrogen amination cross-coupling reaction.This enhances and accelerates the production of tertiary amines.



This innovation could lead to the development of new medications to treat diseases that are currently incurable.



In July 2021, Solvay, a Belgium-based chemical company acquired Bayer’s global coatings business for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Solvay aims to strengthen its range of sustainable seed coating and seed enhancement products for its agricultural customers.



Bayer is a Germany-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that uses tertiary amines in business areas including pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products, agricultural chemicals, seeds, and biotechnology products.



The countries covered in the tertiary amines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The tertiary amines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Tertiary amines market statistics, including tertiary amines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with tertiary amines market share, detailed Tertiary amines market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the tertiary amines industry. These tertiary amines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

