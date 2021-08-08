Terrybrook Farms introduces maintenance-provided living in The Manor with prices from $600,000-$900,000

When it comes to Johnson County communities that homebuyers consider as a “destination neighborhood,” Terrybrook Farms has earned a reputation as a go-to for many reasons.

Louise Mankameyer, a real estate agent with Weichert Realtors Welch & Company, and her husband, Steve, chose Terrybrook Farms for its ideal location, attractive home sites, and overall ambience.

Downsizing from a two-story residence in the coveted Blue Valley School District where their now-grown children attended award-winning schools, the couple was drawn to a home site backing up to greenspace, affording them backyard privacy. One of Don Julian Builders’ reverse 1.5-story homes provided the flow, square footage, and must-have features on their house-hunting checklist.

“The Madison II is the open floor plan we desired and more-than-ample space to entertain friends and family,” Mankameyer said. “The family-TV room off the kitchen has pocket doors to close when we are entertaining. The finished lower level with a walkout provides extra space for an office, workout room, and guest room.”

Like the Mankameyers, Terrybrook Farms appealed to Molli and Brent Grisamore for specific reasons, like convenient access to 69 Highway and the Johnson County amenities they had grown accustomed to over the past 25 years.

“We’ve lived in the area for a long time, and love the shopping and dining options,” Molli Grisamore said. “Terrybrook Farms seemed like a natural progression for us as we leave the home where we raised our family. And the community has a wonderful, upscale feeling, which starts at the beautiful entrances. The diverse mix of people living here is important to us, too — there are empty nesters, young families and families with teens.”

Experiencing Johnson County’s growth since building their original home in the 1990s, when Antioch was still a two-lane road, the Grisamores took advantage of today’s brisk real estate market and sold their home earlier this summer. After a short search, they settled on Terrybrook Farms and the Fleetwood by Don Julian Builders, a stunning reverse 1.5-story home with a spacious deck off the main floor and a lower-level walkout patio.

“Instantly we knew this floor plan perfectly complements our lifestyle and will be a place to make new memories,” Brent Grisamore said. “The smart, functional use of the space means nothing is wasted and there’s plenty of room for having our kids, grandchildren, family, and friends over. The patio is essential because we are outdoors people — it’s my creative outlet. This area feels a bit like when we built our first house. We’re excited to see it mature.”

Louise Mankameyer enjoys showing clients Terrybrook Farms.

“It’s a ‘statement’ community with an easygoing personality that resonates with people,” she said. “The amenities package that includes a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and workout center, the walking and biking trails, and a very active social committee all contribute to a vibrant setting.”

Choose from five distinctive neighborhoods and renowned builders. Terrybrook Farms is comprised of The Manor, Stone Creek, The Enclave and The Estates, and Maple Ridge, with homes by some of Kansas City’s most high-profile, respected builders, including Don Julian Builders, Rodrock Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, New Mark Homes, and Roeser Homes.

“Terrybrook Farms isn’t just a subdivision, it truly represents a lifestyle,” said community manager and Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent Roberta Beringer. ‘Homeowners like the Mankameyers and Grisamores, who want a prime location with top-notch services nearby and state-of-the-art community amenities, are typical of buyers who purchase a home in one of our neighborhoods.”

Jennifer Rich, Terrybrook Farms community manager and Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent, notes that the community is sought after by buyers desiring high-quality new builds and custom homes in Johnson County.

“We have something to offer everyone, with prices ranging from $600,000 to more than $2 million,” she said.

The Manor: Five models coming this fall and winter. Don’t wait to tour the models — with 17 home sites available and 19 homes about to begin construction, this maintenance-provided neighborhood is already in demand. Prices range from $600,000-$900,000.

Natalie Freeman, Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent and Terrybrook community manager, anticipates The Manor will attract homeowners ready to step away from a traditional, single-family residence.

“The Manor defines sophisticated living without the hassles of lawn upkeep or snow removal,” she said. “For many buyers, it’s less of a trend and more of a welcome lifestyle shift.”

Stone Creek: Discover six impressive, professionally decorated models. This neighborhood has 11 home sites available and 26 homes by Don Julian Builders, Rodrock Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, and Roeser Homes in various stages of construction. Stone Creek’s exquisite model row highlights stylish floor plans and design trends reflecting modern lifestyles. Prices ranges from $600,000-$900,000.

The Enclave and The Estates: In addition to nine spectacular homes that are planned, buyers can choose from 24 available home sites. Prices ranges from $900,000 to more than $2 million in this exceptional neighborhood.

Maple Ridge: Nearly complete. Terrybrook Farms’ initial neighborhood is in wrap-up stage, with two homes by James Engle Custom Homes and New Mark Homes under construction and expected to be complete in late 2021. The homes range from $600,000-$800,000.

Visit Terrybrook Farms today. Model homes are open today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beringer, Rich and Freeman, along with Terrybrook Farms community manager and Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent Michele Davis, are available to guide prospective buyers through the many benefits of living in Terrybrook Farms.

Floor plans and available inventory can also be viewed virtually 24/7 at terrybrookfarms.com.

“Terrybrook Farms is a highly desirable Johnson County community,” Davis said. “With five neighborhoods, homes capturing the integrity of craftsmanship, a wide range of prices, and a maintenance-provided living option coming this fall, it’s a destination community for discerning buyers.”

Terrybrook Farms

Terrybrook Farms | A Julian – Rodrock Homes Community

Marketed by: Weichert REALTORS Welch & Company

Prices range from $600,000 to more than $2 million

Contact:

913-424-2263: The Manor

913-424-2263: The Enclave & The Estates

913-424-3002: Stone Creek

Web: terrybrookfarms.com