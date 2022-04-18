Terry, Zegras leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night.

Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.

Jake Bean scored twice for the Blue Jackets, while Sean Kuraly and Cole Sillinger each had a goal. Columbus, though, has lost the first two on their three-game California trip. Jean-Francois Berube made 26 saves.

A minute into the third, Anaheim broke a 3-all tie when Zegras finished off a two-on-one from Grant, getting his 57th point to tie Bobby Ryan (2008-09) for points by a Ducks rookie.

Fowler made it a two-goal margin at 3:28 in the third, but Sillinger put in his own rebound after it went off the post to cut it to 5-4 at 7:22.

Grant put in an empty-netter with 55.4 seconds remaining.

The Ducks scored on three of their first five shots to take a 3-1 lead. Terry had the first two, burying a one-timer from Ryan Getzlaf for the opener at 3:17 and putting in his own rebound from close range to make it 2-1 at 5:43. He has five goals in his past three games.

Zegras set up the other goal, getting the 36th assist of his Calder Trophy-caliber campaign when he found Mayhew for an easy tap-in at 7:42.

Anaheim’s only mistake in the first came on a bad line change that allowed Bean to charge in from the blue line for his sixth goal at 4:07.

The Blue Jackets rallied in the second period to tie it at 3. Bean blasted a shot through traffic to pull within a goal at 1:34 for his second career multigoal game. It was also his second multigoal game of the season, the first being two at Colorado on Nov. 3.

Kuraly scored into an open net off Eric Robinson’s pass after the strong forechecking of Justin Danforth forced a turnover in the offensive zone, tying it up midway through the second.

NOTES: Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period. He appeared to have been hurt checking Ducks forward Sam Carrick into the boards 2:50 into the game. ... Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, who leads the team with 26 goals and 56 points, did not play because of an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

