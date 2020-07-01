NEWMARKET, ON , July 1, 2020 /CNW/ - LiveXchange Corporation, the industry leader in GigCX virtual deployment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Rybolt as Chief Revenue Officer.

BPO industry veteran joins LiveXchange as Chief Revenue Officer (CNW Group/LiveXchange Corporation)

With over 20 years of Business Process Outsourcing experience, most recently as Managing Director of Global Work at Home Deployment for Teleperformance, Rybolt will oversee all aspects of the client revenue lifecycle as well as market positioning and strategy for the company.

"I'm thrilled to be joining LiveX," Rybolt said. "The world has changed and the utilization of work at home as part of a company's overall customer experience operational strategy is here to stay. The LiveX model adds an unprecedented level of flexibility and transparency for our clients."

"At this key point in our company's history, we are excited to have Terry join our team of seasoned work at home subject matter experts," said Brian Pritchard , Founder and CEO of LiveXchange. "We look forward to his contribution and input as we continue to scale the company."

About LiveXchange

LiveXchange, founded in 2006, provides a PCI certified, turnkey platform that enables clients to tap into its 150,000+ member, virtual, on-demand workforce to help companies manage all aspects of the customer engagement lifecycle more effectively and efficiently. Learn more about LiveXchange at www.livexchange.com.

LiveXchange logo (CNW Group/LiveXchange Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terry-rybolt-joins-livexchange-as-chief-revenue-officer-301086415.html

SOURCE LiveXchange Corporation

