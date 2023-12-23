Terry Jill Saperstein Dies: Talent Manager And Entrepreneur Was 73
Terry Jill Saperstein, a New York City talent manager who worked with such stars as Danny Gerard, Danielle Rose Russell, Tichina Arnold, Ricki Lake and Joseph Manzello. is dead at 73 after a long illness.
Saperstein and her late husband, Dan Nani, started talent agency Nani-Saperstein Management, with Nani managing the adults and Saperstein managing children. Upon her husband’s death in 1998, she took over the organization.
She also co-designed and taught a class called “The Business of Acting” for two decades.
Saperstein is survived by her brother, Alan Saperstein; her nephew, Stephen Saperstein; her niece, Cathy Saperstein; her great-nephew, David Saperstein; and her dog, Koko. A memorial is being planned.
