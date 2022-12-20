Terry Hall: Tributes to The Specials singer who was 'one of the greats'

The Specials spearheaded the Two Tone and ska scenes in the late 1970s and early 1980s

The music world has been paying tribute to singer Terry Hall, remembering The Specials frontman as "truly one of the greats" who had "a heart of gold".

Hits like Ghost Town, Gangsters and Too Much Too Young soundtracked British life in the late 1970s and early 80s.

Tributes came from UB40, Boy George and Elvis Costello, who said his voice "was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on The Specials".

He added: "That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow."

Costello produced The Specials' self-titled 1979 debut album.

The band spearheaded the Two Tone and ska scenes, and were groundbreaking for their multi-racial membership and how they used pop music to reflect an era of upheaval, unemployment and racial tension.

Billy Bragg recalled: "The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was invigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demeanour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s."

Hall's friend and biographer Paul Willo told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the singer "was the instantly recognisable voice of a generation".

"And he was a forthright character who stood up for what he believed in. Together with the band, he was very vocal about racism and injustice in general," he added.

"There was so much turmoil going on in the country at that time… With the right material and the reasons to be angry, it made them more of a force and him more vocal, I suppose."

Terry Hall of The Specials performing at the Hope & Anchor pub in Islington in London in November 1980

Singer Frank Turner was born shortly after The Specials split up in 1981 but told Today their music remained relevant.

"It was talking about the fact that there are these tensions in society, there are these things that are worth being angry about, there are these divides, and there are things that we can do about them," Turner said.

"That was important and relevant in the early 1980s but for me as a kid, it felt important and relevant and - I don't want to say educational - when I first started listening to them.

Story continues

"And I think the relevance of the music of The Specials and the words and music of Terry Hall remain completely vibrant and important today."

Some members of the band reunited in 2008

Those praising Hall and his influence ranged from singer-songwriters to pop stars and dance acts.

Electronic duo Leftfield wrote on Twitter that Hall was "such an amazing singer", adding: "He sang about real people and real issues. People I could identify with. Such a loss. A brave guy."

Former Bros singer Matt Goss said The Specials were very important because they "made you feel alive" and Ghost Town was "a masterpiece".

"The Specials represent my youth, they represent everything about my teenage years, they were THE BAND that got us out of our homes and into the school discos & clubs!" he wrote.

Strength and sensitivity

"And [they] turned us on to a trend that was an all encompassing movement of music and fashion SKA!!... The Specials gave you a sense of strength, while still allowing the sensitive side of artistry to run through your veins."

Andy Bell of the bands Ride and Oasis also recalled the impact of The Specials' songs and look.

"At 11 I suddenly wanted a Harrington [jacket] with red tartan lining, a Fred Perry shirt, black sta prest [trousers], white socks and black loafers with tassels, all because this man's music had swept through my school like Elvis in '56," Bell said.

"Those 2 @the specials albums are pure genius."

Very sad to hear about Terry Hall! Absolutely loved him as an artist. Sad day! #thespecials — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 19, 2022

Former The Cure drummer Lol Tolhurst described seeing Hall live at two concerts - one in 1979 and another in 2022.

"Both times Terry Hall standing stock still at the centre of the storm, a melancholy counter point to the joyous energy of the band. Bringing the idiosyncratic and ironic songs to life beautifully."

Squeeze's Chris Difford described Hall as "a man of few words verbally but so many great words in song", adding: "I always admired and envied his sweep of the pen. Take care on the steps above young man."

Listen to more about Terry Hall on BBC Sounds

Carole Donnelly, a friend of Hall's, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He was kind, witty, but a very shy man. He was somebody who was so talented.

"For me he inspired you to overcome adversity and hatred... turn your back on hate and turn that into love. That was the thing that it was.

"He was a legend, and he's a legend in Coventry. It was a horrible time to be in the city but they gave us hope. I was in a mixed race relationship, the political landscape and music and lyrics gave us a voice as young people. I was 16 when I met him, he was 18, we were angry young punks. We got to love music and we brought that all together and it's inspired so many generations of people."

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta told the station: "He just believed in everything and really with passion. He wouldn't be singing lyrics he didn't mean with no feeling. He wrote lyrics that meant something.

"He really cared about people as well, his politics weren't just for the sake of it, he really meant it and wanted to help the world. He really did believe in that. Love, love, love."

Rest In Peace Terry Hall. King of the Suedeheads. A big man. Hope you find peace now mate. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) December 19, 2022

The Specials came from Coventry, and Dave Wakeling of ska band The Beat - from nearby Birmingham - posted a photo of the pair playing football with the message: "Cryptic, droll, a heart of gold, and he could tackle like a donkey!

"Always a proper gent to The Beat, our condolences to family and friends."

The group had their first UK number one album in 2019

UB40, also from Birmingham, wrote: "Another one gone too soon! RIP Terry."

Dexy's Midnight Runners said they were "very sorry and shocked to hear the sad news about the lovely, and brilliant Terry Hall".

Younger bands paying tribute included The Coral, who said: "Thanks Terry Hall for all the music, inspiration, and being kind to us when we were starting out. So sad."

Reverend and the Makers said: "Absolutely heartbreaking. A true legend has gone."

Very very sad to hear about Terry Hall. Truly one of the greats. A musical hero 💔 — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) December 19, 2022

The Specials' influence stretched across the Atlantic, with Canadian singer Ron Sexsmith remembering how he had "been a fan of their music ever since seeing them perform Gangsters on SNL [Saturday Night Live] when I was 16".

He added: "It was a pretty exciting period for music and they were definitely a huge part of it."