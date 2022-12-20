Terry Hall: Tributes to The Specials singer who was 'one of the greats'

Ian Youngs - Entertainment & arts reporter
·6 min read
The Specials, with Terry Hall front, in the 1970s
The Specials spearheaded the Two Tone and ska scenes in the late 1970s and early 1980s

The music world has been paying tribute to singer Terry Hall, remembering The Specials frontman as "truly one of the greats" who had "a heart of gold".

Hits like Ghost Town, Gangsters and Too Much Too Young soundtracked British life in the late 1970s and early 80s.

Tributes came from UB40, Boy George and Elvis Costello, who said his voice "was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on The Specials".

He added: "That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow."

Costello produced The Specials' self-titled 1979 debut album.

The band spearheaded the Two Tone and ska scenes, and were groundbreaking for their multi-racial membership and how they used pop music to reflect an era of upheaval, unemployment and racial tension.

Billy Bragg recalled: "The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was invigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demeanour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s."

Hall's friend and biographer Paul Willo told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the singer "was the instantly recognisable voice of a generation".

"And he was a forthright character who stood up for what he believed in. Together with the band, he was very vocal about racism and injustice in general," he added.

"There was so much turmoil going on in the country at that time… With the right material and the reasons to be angry, it made them more of a force and him more vocal, I suppose."

Terry Hall of The Specials performing at the Hope &amp; Anchor pub in Islington in London in November 1980
Terry Hall of The Specials performing at the Hope & Anchor pub in Islington in London in November 1980

Singer Frank Turner was born shortly after The Specials split up in 1981 but told Today their music remained relevant.

"It was talking about the fact that there are these tensions in society, there are these things that are worth being angry about, there are these divides, and there are things that we can do about them," Turner said.

"That was important and relevant in the early 1980s but for me as a kid, it felt important and relevant and - I don't want to say educational - when I first started listening to them.

"And I think the relevance of the music of The Specials and the words and music of Terry Hall remain completely vibrant and important today."

Terry Hall of The Specials performs during Cornbury Festival 2019
Some members of the band reunited in 2008

Those praising Hall and his influence ranged from singer-songwriters to pop stars and dance acts.

Electronic duo Leftfield wrote on Twitter that Hall was "such an amazing singer", adding: "He sang about real people and real issues. People I could identify with. Such a loss. A brave guy."

Former Bros singer Matt Goss said The Specials were very important because they "made you feel alive" and Ghost Town was "a masterpiece".

"The Specials represent my youth, they represent everything about my teenage years, they were THE BAND that got us out of our homes and into the school discos & clubs!" he wrote.

Strength and sensitivity

"And [they] turned us on to a trend that was an all encompassing movement of music and fashion SKA!!... The Specials gave you a sense of strength, while still allowing the sensitive side of artistry to run through your veins."

Andy Bell of the bands Ride and Oasis also recalled the impact of The Specials' songs and look.

"At 11 I suddenly wanted a Harrington [jacket] with red tartan lining, a Fred Perry shirt, black sta prest [trousers], white socks and black loafers with tassels, all because this man's music had swept through my school like Elvis in '56," Bell said.

"Those 2 @the specials albums are pure genius."

Former The Cure drummer Lol Tolhurst described seeing Hall live at two concerts - one in 1979 and another in 2022.

"Both times Terry Hall standing stock still at the centre of the storm, a melancholy counter point to the joyous energy of the band. Bringing the idiosyncratic and ironic songs to life beautifully."

Squeeze's Chris Difford described Hall as "a man of few words verbally but so many great words in song", adding: "I always admired and envied his sweep of the pen. Take care on the steps above young man."

Listen to more about Terry Hall on BBC Sounds

Carole Donnelly, a friend of Hall's, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He was kind, witty, but a very shy man. He was somebody who was so talented.

"For me he inspired you to overcome adversity and hatred... turn your back on hate and turn that into love. That was the thing that it was.

"He was a legend, and he's a legend in Coventry. It was a horrible time to be in the city but they gave us hope. I was in a mixed race relationship, the political landscape and music and lyrics gave us a voice as young people. I was 16 when I met him, he was 18, we were angry young punks. We got to love music and we brought that all together and it's inspired so many generations of people."

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta told the station: "He just believed in everything and really with passion. He wouldn't be singing lyrics he didn't mean with no feeling. He wrote lyrics that meant something.

"He really cared about people as well, his politics weren't just for the sake of it, he really meant it and wanted to help the world. He really did believe in that. Love, love, love."

The Specials came from Coventry, and Dave Wakeling of ska band The Beat - from nearby Birmingham - posted a photo of the pair playing football with the message: "Cryptic, droll, a heart of gold, and he could tackle like a donkey!

"Always a proper gent to The Beat, our condolences to family and friends."

The Specials perform for Steve Lamacq's 6 Music show in 2021
The group had their first UK number one album in 2019

UB40, also from Birmingham, wrote: "Another one gone too soon! RIP Terry."

Dexy's Midnight Runners said they were "very sorry and shocked to hear the sad news about the lovely, and brilliant Terry Hall".

Younger bands paying tribute included The Coral, who said: "Thanks Terry Hall for all the music, inspiration, and being kind to us when we were starting out. So sad."

Reverend and the Makers said: "Absolutely heartbreaking. A true legend has gone."

The Specials' influence stretched across the Atlantic, with Canadian singer Ron Sexsmith remembering how he had "been a fan of their music ever since seeing them perform Gangsters on SNL [Saturday Night Live] when I was 16".

He added: "It was a pretty exciting period for music and they were definitely a huge part of it."

Latest Stories

  • Terry Hall death: Elvis Costello and UB40 lead tributes to Specials frontman Terry Hall

    ‘Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument,’ wrote Costello

  • Terry Hall, singer with ska band The Specials, dies aged 63

    Terry Hall, lead singer of British ska band The Specials, whose often politically charged hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s included "Gangsters" and "Ghost Town", has died aged 63, his former band members said. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," they said on Twitter. Hall joined the band in 1977 in his central English home city of Coventry.

  • The Specials’ Terry Hall remembered for ‘remarkable music and profound humanity’

    The pioneering ska singer’s death was announced by the band on Monday.

  • Argyll community book hub stripped out of phone box

    An Argyll community mistakenly believed the payphone was out of service and available for other uses.

  • Detroit Weather: Major winter storm starts Thursday

    The week starts quiet, but we're tracking a major late week winter storm that will bring rain, snow and high winds. Icy roads are possible Friday morning too.

  • Worcester Scala Theatre plan goes ahead despite spiralling costs

    Several parts of the Scala Theatre project have been dropped to enable the development to happen.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Injuries, exits force young WRs to step up for Packers, Rams

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could have showcased two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and some of the top wide receivers in the league. Instead, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are on injured reserve for the Rams, Davante Adams is playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Aaron Rodgers enters the game with some of the worst stats of his 15 seasons as the Packers starting quarterback. And yet, amid all this, four young wide receivers —

  • Nick Nurse on loss to Nets, Malachi Flynn's performance

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what worked against the Nets, Malachi Flynn's impactful minutes and the benefits of having Christian Koloko on the floor.

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.

  • Canada's David Cameron records remarkable comeback win at world darts championship

    LONDON — Canadian David (Excalibur) Cameron, winning nine of the last 10 legs in a remarkable comeback, defeated England’s Ritchie (Madhouse) Edhouse in first-round play Monday at the Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 53-year-old from Fall River, N.S., was one leg away from defeat and had survived six match darts, down two sets and two legs to none, when he rallied. He won the next six legs to even the match at two sets apiece and led 2-0 in the fifth set before Edhouse finally won a leg. Came

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi