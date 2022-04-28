Terry Crews had a 'false idea' of masculinity: 'I walked around this world with my chest puffed out'

Alia E. Dastagir, USA TODAY
·8 min read

When actor and former NFL player Terry Crews declared #MeToo in a 16-part Twitter thread in 2017, it was a significant moment for the movement. Crews was one of a handful of high-profile male survivors who stood with the millions of women sharing stories of sexual violence. While Crews said his tweets were cathartic, he also said the reaction to his disclosure underscored the unique challenges male survivors face. After sharing that he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive, Crews was dragged online for "not being a man." He was called a "simp," told his muscle "ain't meant for nothing," and asked how he could let an "old white man" fondle him.

But Crews said when he spoke publicly about his sexual abuse and ultimately held his perpetrator accountable, it was the first time in his life he felt truly powerful. It wasn't the brute strength that propelled him on the football field or the retaliatory beating he gave his abusive father one Christmas. It wasn't the rage that spilled into his marriage or into his parenting. This power seemed to come from someplace different. It was careful, controlled and used for good.

In his new memoir, actor and former NFL player Terry Crews shares his journey to becoming a different kind of man.
In his new memoir, actor and former NFL player Terry Crews shares his journey to becoming a different kind of man.

In his new memoir, "Tough: My Journey To True Power," Crews challenges masculinity that demands silence around perpetration, that's defined primarily by toughness, which Crews grew up believing was elemental, and which he now sees as manufactured. It was masculinity he saw modeled by a father who beat his mother, by neighborhood peers who used violence to instill fear and fellow football players who treated women as property. This is the masculinity he internalized, that poisoned his relationships with his wife, his eldest children and in many ways himself.

Masculinity is looking less toxic: Is it serious change?

"I had grown up and lived my entire adult life with a false idea of what it meant to be tough. I walked around this world with my chest puffed out like I was the alpha male. I saw myself only as strong and powerful. In fact, I was weak and powerless, and everything I did was driven by shame, insecurity, and fear," he wrote.

#MeToo: Survivor in Brock Turner rape case wants you to know more than her name

Viola Davis is raw in new memoir: What we learned reading her book

Crews' book is a searing repudiation of toxic masculine ideals – an exercise in the very vulnerability the culture suggests is the antithesis of manhood. His book delves into some of his life's most painful and shameful moments in an effort to clarify precisely how these ideals shaped his becoming. He recounts how his father rebuffed his gentle kiss on the cheek, showing him men don't express love. He shares how his burgeoning manhood became a threat to his own mother, who when he was around 11 years old demanded he pull down his pants so she could inspect his genitals for pubic hair. He talks about his addiction to pornography, which led to an episode of infidelity, threatening his relationship with his wife, which he holds most dear.

USA TODAY spoke with Crews about his book, his evolving views on masculinity, and the ways in which he still strives to be the most authentic version of himself:

Danny Trejo: His new memoir, toxic masculinity and how his daughter 'helped me change my life'

In his new memoir, Terry Crews said, &quot;It&#39;s taken me ten years of nonstop working on myself, but I&#39;ve finally come to a better place.&quot;
In his new memoir, Terry Crews said, "It's taken me ten years of nonstop working on myself, but I've finally come to a better place."

Question: This book is vulnerable, which is the core way it rejects traditional masculinity, or as some say, "toxic masculinity." What part of the book was most difficult to write or made you feel the most vulnerable?

Terry Crews: When I talked about the issue with my mother, when I was young and how she made me pull down my pants to see if I'd hit puberty. It was wild because I never envisioned actually being that transparent. It was so difficult because I love my mom and, to be honest, I didn't want her to go down as having done something so heinous. But at the same time, it was abusive. This is the stuff that came out in therapy, the stuff that I really had to address.

Q: When you were growing up, showing weakness could have real consequences. It wasn't just that you felt you couldn't show weakness because that's not what a man does, you couldn't show weakness because that could make you a target. How would you advise young people who are growing up as you did to be authentically who they are, while also facing such a strong mandate in their communities to be tough?

Crews: Find your tribe and find your people. One thing that saved me was I did have my best friend and we talked things out together. We kind of parented ourselves. But I have to say a lot of my posturing was necessary. Thank God I didn't get attacked mainly because I played sports and a lot of the gangs left me alone. A lot of times you don't have a choice, especially when you're super young, but as you get older, you always can go a little farther out and that was my choice. I just would encourage people to find people at their church, find people at their school, people that they can trust. When you express the need, a lot of times that need will get met, but sitting in silence, you're guaranteed to have no help.

Q: Your dad's violence loomed large in the book, but I found his rejections of your affection to be among the most painful parts, especially the kiss you gave him when you were just a child, the way he acted as though there was something fundamentally wrong with that affection. How is your physical relationship with your son different than yours was with your father?

Crews: Oh, it's night and day. Let me tell you. I hug my son. I kiss my son. It's a really, really wonderful relationship because I am about finding out what my son wants. A few years ago, we went viral because I remember going home and my son wanted to play video games, and I didn't understand them. I was almost going to jump into that mode of, "Yeah. You kids playing those games," that old thing. But all of a sudden I realized, wait a minute, this is an opening. And so I said, "How about we build a computer together?" And my son, to this day, we never forget that. We're closer than ever.

Q: You say at one point that part of "proving you're a man" is covering up for other men, especially when they do "dumb" or harmful things. Where are you still seeing this kind of complicity around you, and do you think this cultural demand, men protecting other men, is changing?

Crews: Well, first of all, I don't hang in that circle. So lately I don't. But I felt the pull a lot in college, where four guys are going to do something and no one is going to stop them. It's about competition.

The analogy that I have is, you're standing on a beach in California and all these guys are like, "I bet you I could swim to Hawaii." And people take that challenge and they jump in the water. A wise woman is on the side going, "What are you doing?" And these guys will start swimming, but everybody drowns because you can't swim to Hawaii. You just can't.

This is what guys do and no one wants to look like the person who backed down. We've talked ourselves into this picture of ultimate manliness, being this superhero. And the biggest thing about this book is me admitting how mortal I am. Like, I'm a mortal man. Fallible. I could die. But doing these crazy things, my wife had to warn me like, "Yo, you could die doing this stuff. You punching people and jumping around. You go up on the wrong guy, it could be over." Before I wouldn't listen to my wife simply because she was a woman. And it was so ridiculous. Everything that's in this book that I learned, she was already telling me. But I wouldn't listen.

Q: What remains a challenge for you as you strive to be the most authentic version of yourself?

Crews: You think you're over things and then you hear something and you're affected. Sometimes I still feel insecure about who I am. At times I do feel scared. And if someone calls me on it, "Hey, you scared?" I immediately want to match that challenge. This is all part of the therapy. It's all part of not getting baited because you realize a lot of these things are bait and manipulative to pull you in certain directions. Now I can acknowledge when lines are being crossed. Now I can choose which way I want to go.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Terry Crews' new memoir is a revealing examination of masculinity

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Browns lack a first-round pick, but that doesn't mean they won't be active during the draft

    Just because the Browns are not expected to draft in the first round doesn't mean this draft isn't important for the success of the team this season and beyond.

  • Everything we know so far about Margot Robbie's Barbie 

    Life in plastic, it's fantastic (and so is this cast).

  • Hallmark Fans Demand Answers on Danica McKellar's IG With Candace Cameron Bure

    Hallmark Channel fans are asking actresses Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar for answers about their move to GAC. Danica posted an Instagram photo of herself with Candace and fans asked questions in the comments.

  • Jim Carrey Reacts To Bonkers Theory He's Been Impersonating A Secretly Dead Joe Biden

    Recent viral video features a Trump supporter who seems to think several different actors are “wearing a mask” and pretending to be the president.

  • Be still, beating heart? Ireland Baldwin shares her unusual and debilitating phobia

    Ireland Baldwin says she wants to deck people who tell her she's 'fine' when she fears she's having a heart attack — for the 20th time.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change