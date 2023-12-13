Terry Crews and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Collaborators Pay Tribute to Andre Braugher: ‘You Showed Me What a Life Well Lived Looks Like’

Hollywood is mourning Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor known for “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and more, who died on Monday at age 61.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” wrote “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews on Instagram. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

“O Captain. My Captain,” wrote Marc Evan Jackson on X, formerly known as Twitter. Jackson played Kevin, the husband of Braugher’s Captain Holt, in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

“Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny, who also wrote for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” recalled an on-set memory between himself, Crews and Braugher: “He was so warm with us and then when a white person would walk by, he’d look serious again. He then leaned in and said ‘Gotta keep ‘em on they toes.'”

One of my other favorite memories was me, him and Terry Crews talking on set. He was so warm with us and then when a white person would walk by, he’d look serious again. He then leaned in and said “Gotta keep ‘em on they toes.” Again, I fell out! RIP #andreBraugher — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) December 13, 2023

“I got to know Andre a little while doing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pilot,” wrote Chris Miller. “He was a kind, thoughtful, supremely talented person. The way he and Andy [Samberg’s] opposite approaches to acting baffled & then slowly influenced each other was a magical dynamic that was the heart of the show.”

Sad. I got to know Andre a little while doing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pilot. He was a kind, thoughtful, supremely talented person. The way he and Andy’s opposite approaches to acting baffled & then slowly influenced each other was a magical dynamic that was the heart of the show. https://t.co/j8Mvu86w8T — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 13, 2023

Ryan Case, a director and editor on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” posted a thread about her memories with Braugher. “Several members of the crew once told me they’d never seen someone smile as much as me when I was discussing Sex and the City at length over a long lunch on an empty set with Andre,” she wrote on X. “My cheeks actually hurt.”

It makes me feel better to gush about him. Several members of the crew once told me they’d never seen someone smile as much as me when I was discussing Sex and the City at length over a long lunch on an empty set with Andre. My cheeks actually hurt. — Ryan Case (@film114) December 13, 2023

“This is impossible for me to process,” posted Mike Royce, creator of “Men of a Certain Age,” which Braugher starred in from 2009 to 2011. “He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss.”

This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss https://t.co/778v5NGNI4 — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) December 13, 2023

“What an incredible loss. An absolute titan,” said Nick Adams, a writer-producer for “Bojack Horseman,” on which Braugher guest starred. “Hearing this man speak words that I wrote was an absolute high point of my career.”

What an incredible loss. An absolute titan. Hearing this man speak words that I wrote was an absolute high point of my career. https://t.co/nN2vGGOJOD — Nick "From the River to the Sea” Adams (@nickadamsweb) December 13, 2023

TV and comics writer Jay Faerber shared a clip from the pilot of “Homicide: Life on the Street,” saying, “Our first real look at the mercurial Frank Pembleton, played so magnificently by Andre Braugher. May he rest in peace.

From the HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET pilot. Our first real look at the mercurial Frank Pembleton, played so magnificently by Andre Braugher. May he rest in peace. I’ll likely be posting more of his standout scenes from Homicide in the coming days. He’s a legend. pic.twitter.com/RY2WqIcX67 — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) December 13, 2023

“Andre Braugher’s Holt on BROOKLYN 99 was one of my favorite TV characters of all time,” said screenwriter Brian Lynch. “His deadpan delivery balanced the insanity of the show perfectly. And he was able to convey such warmth even as he was doing his masterful slow burn. May he Rest in Peace.

Andre Braugher's Holt on BROOKLYN 99 was one of my favorite TV characters of all time. His deadpan delivery balanced the insanity of the show perfectly. And he was able to convey such warmth even as he was doing his masterful slow burn. May he Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/5OL90n5miP — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 13, 2023

