Terry Brown, candidate for NC House District 92

Name: Terry Brown

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 35

Campaign website: www.VoteTerryBrown.com

Occupation: Attorney

Education: B.A. UNC Charlotte; J.D. Campbell University School of Law

Have you run for elected office before? Elected to North Carolina House District 92 in 2020. Previously ran for Charlotte City Council District 3.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Assisting my constituents in resolving dozens of issues involving the federal and state government. Securing funding in the state budget to help Charlotte establish a community based mental health response team. Serving as the Vice Chair of the City of Charlotte Zoning Board of Adjustment.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

1) I will continue to listen to my constituents and educators to introduce legislation reflective of their concerns such as HB 420 (funding teacher’s assistants to increase literacy rates) and HB 475 (restore teachers Master’s pay).

2) With the growth of House District 92, our roads have been under increasing stress. I will continue my work with NCDOT on investments to Southwest Mecklenburg’s infrastructure including protecting cyclists.

3) Continue to prioritize workforce development and growth for our small businesses.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

North Carolina continues to experience unprecedented cash reserves and a strong economy. The state is well poised to continue to shore up its financial position while at the same time investing in its residents by fully funding our education system, enlarging grant programs for minority owned business owners, investing in mental health resources and strengthening our workforce development programs at our community colleges.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

As previously discussed, North Carolina is uniquely positioned to invest in our education system in a positive way and radically change the futures of students across our state. Increasing funding for teachers as well as increasing support staff such as mental health counselors and school psychologists (as I outlined in HB 953) will only help serve our state well in the long term whether students go directly to the workforce or into our colleges.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be fewer restrictions on abortion after 20 weeks.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

Reproductive care should be safe and accessible. The first priority should be the health and safety of the woman seeking reproductive care and all decisions should be between a woman and her doctor. I believe that we should return to the protections previously afforded by Roe v. Wade and only limited in extreme situations.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

The legislature should ensure that North Carolina is recruiting and retaining the highest quality teachers, administrators and support staff to determine the best curriculum for students.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.