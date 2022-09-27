Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma ranch back on the market for $22.5 million

After a previous buyer failed to fund and close the deal, a massive ranch along the Red River owned by football legend Terry Bradshaw is back on the market.

Bradshaw is a former professional NFL player and Fox sportscaster.

The approximately 744-acre ranch includes an equine breeding facility, cattle and recreational facilities and is listed for $22.5 million through Icon Global.

The ranch was also the filming location of the E Television series, “The Bradshaw Bunch.”

Icon Global’s Bernard Uechtritz stated, “Unfortunately, despite a series of contract extensions after repeated assurances and promises from the buyer, as well as his agents and other representatives, the buyer sadly failed to follow through, perform, fund, and close the transaction. So as of today, the entire ranch is back on the market, and it's now, not a matter of if it will sell, but to whom.”

Uechtriz said it’s taken Bradshaw and his wife Tammy some time to make the decision to let go of their much-loved ranch that they build over the decades from the ground up.

The Bradshaw family finally made the definitive decision to sell the ranch and has moved into a new, smaller farm in Texas where they continue the Bradshaw Quarter Horse business.

“Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years, however, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more, as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family, and other interests,” Bradshaw said.

Along with the sale of the ranch, 150 world-class, award-winning Bradshaw Quarter Horses will be sold at auction October 22. The sale is facilitated through the Superior Livestock Auction Company.

The Thackerville, Oklahoma, ranch will continue operating until it is sold.

The property includes paved roads, a large estate home, several socked ponds and lakes.

Improvements include new managerial and staff housing, new fencing, a reproduction laboratory and other capital assets.

