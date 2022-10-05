The terrors of Kenya’s school arson epidemic

Ashley Lime & Carolyne Kimbo - BBC News, Nairobi
·6 min read
Fire officers dampen down at Kisumu Boys High School, Kisumu - January 2021
Fire officers tackle one of the many arson attacks on Kenyan schools last year

A school dormitory in western Kenya burned down a few weeks ago and several students were arrested on suspicion of arson - just the latest instance of a devastating criminal pattern that has dominated the country's education system for more than 30 years.

Last year saw a particular spike in the number of boarding school arson attacks by the pupils, which students blamed on an intensified curriculum following time lost to the Covid lockdown. The second half of the year saw an average of three a week. The BBC has spoken to students whose schools have been set on fire to investigate what lies behind the regular attacks.

The names of the students have been changed

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

It was about 16:30 on a Sunday afternoon when someone on the school field spotted the fire. At first, Lillian wasn't too worried. It was just the matron burning rubbish, someone said. But before long, screaming students began streaming out of the school building. Smoke was pouring out of Lillian's dorm.

Lillian [not her real name], 15 at the time of the attack last October, was terrified. She knew her good friend was in the building having a nap.

"People were crying, they were traumatised… [I could see] smoke had covered the entire dorm."

They watched as students at Buruburu Girls High School - in the capital Nairobi - began jumping from the windows to escape.

Lillian doesn't know for sure what provoked the arson attack. But she claims that students were deeply unhappy about the amount of academic pressure they were under in the run up to national exams.

"We're usually in class by 4.30am every morning," Lillian told the BBC last November. Independent study then continued to 22:00, she said.

Lillian, studying at home in Nairobi
Lillian, studying at home in Nairobi

Boarding schools are the main educators of secondary school-aged children in Kenya - seen as a way of getting good quality subsidised education, and places where children can concentrate on their studies.

Another student, Mary, 16, confirmed that there had been no extra curricular activities last year, and said the academic schedule had been intense.

"We had to add more lessons to cover the syllabus in time… it was quite challenging."

Her mother confirmed that her daughter had complained of long hours and poor student-teacher relations.

The BBC asked Buruburu Girls High School to comment but it did not respond.

Kenya's boarding schools are educationally demanding, admits Dr Newton Mwangi, a former principal of Passenga Secondary School who retired last year.

"Nowadays a child who does not make a good score to take him or her to university is like a condemned child," he says.

Arson attacks are not a new issue in Kenyan boarding schools - the deadliest Kenyan school arson took place 20 years ago, killing 67 students in Machakos County, south-east of Nairobi.

The fires are particularly dangerous because they are usually lit in dormitories, as was the case in Lillian's school. Although her friend finally emerged through the fire exit unscathed, 59 of the girls were reported by local media to have received hospital treatment for smoke inhalation, minor burns, and fractures.

Such attacks have historically been debated only behind closed doors - the government refuses to share data with the media on the number of school arson attacks, or discuss the issue.

But in November 2021, the Ministry of Education issued a response to a parliamentary committee which had requested more information on the school arson crisis and revealed that there were 126 arson cases between January and November last year.

It revealed that 302 students had been arrested in connection with those incidents and of those, 41 had appeared in court accused of arson and destruction of property.

We don't know how many of those 41 were found guilty, because Kenyan courts restrict reporting on crimes involving children, children's lawyer Paul Muchiri told the BBC.

One of the few convictions we are aware of took place earlier this year. An 18-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter for starting a fire that resulted in the death of 10 students at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi in 2017 when she was 14. The student, only identified as TWG, was handed a five-year prison term.

Requiem mass for girls who died in a fire at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, in September 2017
Requiem mass for girls who died in a fire at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, in September 2017

The Ministry of Education statement issued in November listed what it believed to be the reasons behind the arson epidemic, which included: overcrowding, poor teacher-student relations, drug abuse, and inadequate counselling services within schools. It suggested however that the fault did not just lie with academic institutions, remarking that parents were "overprotective" of their children when accused of misbehaviour, and that the law hindered teachers' ability to discipline pupils.

Its recommendations included recruiting professional school counsellors - but it also suggested "critically" examining the role of boarding schools in Kenya's education system.

Lillian not only missed nine days of school as a result of the destruction, but all students' families were asked to pay collective damages, a common policy according to local media reports. Lillian's mother shared a letter from the school with the BBC dated 5 November - five days after the fire - requesting 1,500 Kenyan shillings [£10] "for damages incurred". The family lives in a slum and she says this was a huge amount of money for the family to find.

The Ministry of Education did not respond to the BBC's request for an interview.

School arson is not unique to Kenya, says Elizabeth Cooper, a Canadian academic and anthropologist who has spent months in Kenya studying the issue.

But she says what is remarkable is its frequency, severity and collective nature.

"Many students participate, sometimes planning in advance, sometimes being coerced to participate by other students… [which] points to… this idea that there could be some consensus around the logic of using arson," she told the BBC.

Ms Cooper believes this might be because students feel as though setting fire to their schools is working to an extent, and that it might be time to consider a different approach to education in Kenya, which currently relies on "trying to strong-arm [students] into compliance". The potential to shift thinking on this might lie with teacher training colleges, she says, but parents, governors and politicians would all need to be brought on board, meaning it will take time "to try shifting the culture of how education is done".

Latest Stories

  • The farmers caught up in Taiwan's tensions with China

    Taiwanese fruit growers are unable to sell their crop after Beijing banned their importation.

  • Analysis-As British lender HSBC considers Canada unit sale, antitrust issues loom

    As British lender HSBC Plc explores a potential sale of its Canadian unit, lawyers and analysts say the country's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition. An HSBC deal would be the first big banking sale in a decade in Canada, one of the world's most concentrated markets where the top six banks control about 80% of total assets, according to Reuters calculations, about double the saturation of the United States where the top five banks control 40%. The market is so saturated that Canadian banks are expanding overseas to reduce their exposure and the Competition Bureau Canada was granted more powers to prevent further concentration.

  • Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: how an attack could have been carried out and why Europe was defenceless

    Europe needs to coordinate surveillance of its underwater infrastructure to safeguard vital gas power and data supplies.

  • Rivals Biden and DeSantis project unity over Hurricane Ian

    The two political foes have only complimentary words for one another as they focus on hurricane relief.

  • Putin ally compares Nord Stream sabotage to CIA-backed attacks of 1980s

    One of President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Wednesday that the sabotage of the Nord Stream offshore gas pipelines resembled the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency-backed attacks on oil infrastructure in Nicaragua in 1983. Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea, were ruptured last month in what Moscow said was an act of "international terrorism". President Vladimir Putin on Friday blamed the United States and its allies for blowing up the undersea Nord Stream pipelines, allegations rejected by Washington.

  • This Toronto man got carjacked at gunpoint. Here's what police say you should do to stay safe

    Tommy Kontos was working on his computer at his Toronto home at around 2:45 a.m on Tuesday when he suddenly saw the lights of his 2022 Jeep flash through his window. He knew he hadn't unlocked the vehicle himself, so there was only one thing it could be: someone was trying to steal it. "It's something that I've been hearing so much about now. I feel like I just kind of expected it," he said in an interview with CBC News. He says he ran out his door and chased a man who was walking toward a parke

  • Man Carjacked at Philadelphia Gas Station

    Footage released by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shows the moment a man was robbed of his car at gunpoint while at a gas station on Saturday, October 1.The Philadelphia Police said the 29-year-old-victim parked his car at the gas station before entering a store in the vicinity. The four unknown male suspects parked a van in front of the victim’s car and ambushed him when he returned to his vehicle, the police said.The footage shows the four suspects jumping out of the van and pointing various guns at the victim, who runs into the store. The suspects briefly follow the victim indoors before driving away with the victim’s car and the van.The department is seeking any information about the crime or the suspects and asked people with information to contact the detective division. Credit: Philadelphia Police via Storyful

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto FC II suffers heartbreaking loss to Columbus Crew II in MLS Next Pro playoffs

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil