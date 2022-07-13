A New "A" Is Terrorizing a Fresh Group of Liars in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"

tmp_Y73CSi_3e0350eda880446e_bailee-madison_0.jpg

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" is gearing up to put a brand new gang of Liars front and center as they're terrorized by "A" in the highly anticipated reboot. From the creators of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Riverdale," the forthcoming HBO Max revival promises to up the ante by introducing a darker and gorier twist on the original Freeform teen drama, which ran for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017.

The latest Pretty Little Liars spinoff follows two short-lived spinoffs, "Ravenwood" (2013) and "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" (2019). While a lot of the central details about "Original Sin" are still under wraps until the show hits the streamer, the biggest question remains - who'll slip into the role of "A" this time around? Continue reading to find out what we know so far about the main antagonist of "Original Sin."

Who Is "A" in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"?

Seeing as the identity of "A" is the core mystery of the show, we doubt we'll get to meet the latest antagonist before the latter half of the 10-episode season of "Original Sin," if at all.

What we do know, based on the official log line of the reboot, is that the latest version of A may be linked to the sins committed by our new group of Liars' mothers 20 years ago. The full trailer, released July 6, hinted that A's motives are tied to what happened to a character named Angela Waters in 1999. She was murdered at a high school rave, and the core group's mothers, who were close friends and were present at the time, might have played a role in her demise, leading A to make them - and their respective daughters - pay for their "original sins."

On June 30, TVLine exclusively unveiled another character who'll be "just as big a villain to our Little Liars as 'A,'" so he'll definitely be on our radar as we hunt down clues regarding A. Played by Eric Johnson, the role in question is Sheriff Beasley, who's "shrouded in darkness" and is said to be a "domineering patriarch of the Beasley family." Will he be safeguarding the five teenage girls from the clutches of A, or will he lend a helping hand to further the said antagonist's menacing goals? Only time will tell!

Who Was "A" in the Original "Pretty Little Liars"?

Throughout the seven seasons of "Pretty Little Liars," many characters take on the mantle of the notorious villain "A." While several members assist "A" by joining the A-Team over the years, there are mainly three chief candidates who lead the twisted games.

The original "A," who kicks off the whole ordeal, is revealed to be Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) in the season two finale. Bullied by Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) through her high school years, Mona exacts revenge on the popular mean girl Alison by sending her threatening messages. But when Alison goes missing, Mona becomes close with Hanna (Ashley Benson) and later resumes her torturous role as "A" once she feels Hanna pulling away from her in favor Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell).

When Mona is sent away for psychiatric treatment at Radley Sanitarium after she's exposed as "A," she relays her stories to fellow patient Charlotte DiLaurentis (Vanessa Ray). Fueled by her indignation over the OG gang's treatment of Alison (her adoptive sister), Charlotte takes over as "A," now as "Big A." Her torment tactics are increasingly violent and aggressive compared to Mona's. At last, her reign of terror comes to a halt in mid-season six, giving way to the next, and last, tormentor, aka "A.D." or "Uber A."

Alex Drake, who also happens to be Spencer's long-lost twin, operates under the alias "A.D." to ultimately replace Spencer and live her seemingly perfect life, complete with supportive best friends and high school lover Toby Cavanaugh (Keegan Allen). By the end of season seven, however, the Liars catch on to Alex's sinister plans and band together to put an end to her grand scheme once and for all.