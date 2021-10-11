Terrorist involved in recent civilian killing killed in encounter in J-K's Bandipora

Visuals deferred by unspecified time (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): A terrorist involved in a recent civilian killing at Shahgund has been killed in the ongoing operation in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Monday.

Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed that the terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).

"Killed #terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in a recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, the police had informed that an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Gund Jahangeer Hajin in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"#Encounter has started at Gundjahangir, #Hajin area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

Last week, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter with the terrorist.

Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents. Terrorists fired at a man identified as Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora. Lone was a resident of Naidkhai, police said.

Also on Thursday, two government teachers including Supinder Kaur from Srinagar and Chand from Jammu were killed in the union territory. (ANI)