Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): In a joint operation Indian Army and the police busted a terrorist hideout in Girgin Dhoke area of Surankot in Poonch district, the Poonch Police said on Sunday.
According to the police, during the operation arms and ammunition were recovered. (ANI)
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): In a joint operation Indian Army and the police busted a terrorist hideout in Girgin Dhoke area of Surankot in Poonch district, the Poonch Police said on Sunday.