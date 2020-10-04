Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered

ANI
In a joint operation Indian Army and police busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch on Sunday (Photo/ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): In a joint operation Indian Army and the police busted a terrorist hideout in Girgin Dhoke area of Surankot in Poonch district, the Poonch Police said on Sunday.
According to the police, during the operation arms and ammunition were recovered. (ANI)