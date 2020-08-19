Terror timeline: How two brothers spent four months planning the arena bombing

Here are the key dates in the Manchester Arena bombing case:

2017

January 18: With his parents returning to Libya, Hashem Abedi begins ordering components for his terror plot, including a litre of sulphuric acid via Amazon using the details of a relative. He also hoards empty tins at his home in Elsmore Road, Fallowfield, south Manchester, to fashion into prototype components.

February 19: Hashem and Salman Abedi rent a flat in Somerton Court, Blackley, north Manchester, to stockpile the ingredients of the bomb.

March 17: The Abedi brothers get the keys to a terrace house at 44 Lindum Street, Rusholme, to use as a delivery address for chemicals.

March 20: An email address, bedab7jeana@gmail.com, is set up to order chemicals. In Arabic, bedab7jeana means “To slaughter we have come”.

March 23: The Abedis, neither of whom has a driving licence, crash a Toyota Aygo car they bought two months earlier to help move their bomb components around various safe houses in Manchester.

April 6: The brothers’ parents are due in the UK for a visit, so they must “act quickly”.

April 13: Hashem and Salman buy a white Nissan Micra for £230 via Gumtree. It is used to store bomb-making items as the flat in Blackley and house in Lindum Street are vacated.

CCTV image of Salman Abedi in the foyer at Manchester Arena, moments before he detonated his bomb (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

April 15: The brothers and their parents leave the UK for Libya on one-way tickets.

April 20: A £2,000 Student Loan Company grant is advanced to Salman in his Halifax account.

May 14: From Libya, Salman contacts the owner of apartment 39 at 61 Granby Row in Manchester city centre, to rent it out on a short-term let. It is where he will assemble his bomb.

May 18: Salman arrives at Manchester Airport. He goes straight to south Manchester to check on the Micra. He later visits Manchester Arena for the first time and buys batteries, bulbs, tape, cable and a suitcase.

May 19: Salman takes a taxi to the Micra and loads the items he needs into his suitcase before returning to the flat. Later he buys a large money tin, with a removable lid, used to house the bomb. He also buys a large Karrimor rucksack from Sports Direct and orders 5,000 metal nuts from Screwfix.

May 20: Salman visits B&Q and Screwfix to buy more than 4,000 screws and nuts and a five-litre paint tin, also used in the explosive device.

Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, was convicted of 22 counts of murder (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

