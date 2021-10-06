Terror suspect Zakir Shah had received calls from Pakistan: Maharashtra ATS chief

Maharashtra (ATS) chief Vineet Agarwal (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Investigation of the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls received by terror suspect Zakir Shaikh revealed that he had received calls from Pakistan, said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Vineet Agarwal.

"During the investigation, terror suspect Zakir Shaikh's VoIP calls revealed that he received calls from Pakistan. It can't be confirmed that numbers were from Pakistan but IP address was of Pakistan," said the Maharashtra ATS chief.

Zakir Shaikh was arrested by Maharashtra ATS on September 17. He along with two other terror suspects Rizwan Monim and Irfan Shaikh are under Maharashtra ATS custody till October 11. (ANI)