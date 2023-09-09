Terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested in Chiswick after four-day manhunt

Former soldier Daniel Khalife has been arrested, the Met Police said on Saturday morning.

Following confirmed sightings of the suspect in Chiswick, the Met said officers apprehended him just before 11:00am and he is now in custody.

Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

A manhunt was soon launched for the 21-year-old who was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK. He was discharged from the army in May.

Police in Chiswick (PA)

Speaking to broadcasters at the G20 summit venue in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: “I’m very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the past couple of days, but also to the public who came forward with an enormous number of leads to help the police in their inquiries.

“It’s good news that we captured the person concerned. As people already know, the Justice Secretary has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of his escape and that work will continue.

“And this is obviously very welcome news. And again, my thanks to the police but also to the public for their help.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp also congratulated the police for their “rapid and effective” work to apprehend fugitive terror suspect Daniel Khalife.

The policing minister wrote on social media: “Great work by the Met Police. Well done for a rapid and effective piece of work to catch this fugitive.

“An example of policing at its best. Congratulations to all Officers involved in this operation.”

The force announced on Friday a £20,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the former soldier, who was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.

Khalife was reportedly working in the prison kitchens, when he escaped dressed in his cook’s uniform at 7.50am on Wednesday.

He is understood to have left the prison premises by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery van.

The Bidfood delivery lorry Khalife is believed to be strapped to the bottom of left HMP Wandsworth at 7.32am on Wednesday. He was declared missing at 7.50am.

Police were then notified at 8.15am and the van was stopped on Upper Richmond Road near to the junction of Carlton Road at 8.37am.

Strapping was found on the underside of the lorry, with officers suggesting Khalife held on to the underside of the vehicle to escape.

Officers locked down Richmond Park to search for the former soldier before leads moved theinvestigation them to Chiswick on Saturday.