Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: SPO of J&K Police, 2 CRPF Soldiers Killed After Terrorists Open Fire in Baramullah District

Srinagar, August 17: A Special Police Officer (SPO) and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed on Monday in a terrorist attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to a tweet by ANI, earlier one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police had lost his life while two CRPF soldiers were critically injured in the attack. In a latest update, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General, Jammu & Kashmir Police, informed that the the two CRPF soldiers who were injured in the Baramulla attack succumbed to injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and search underway to nab terrorists is currently underway. Earlier in the day, the terrorists had fired some rounds of fire at a joint naka party of CRPF and Police in Baramullah to which the forces strongly retaliated.

In March, a similar terror attack was reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in which a special police officer (SPO) and a civilian were killed by terrorists. Reports informed that the incident took place Warpora area of Sopore city in the district.

In April, a SPO was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place at remote Tandar village of Dachan this afternoon, police said.