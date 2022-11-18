Terrifying moment blast narrowly misses motorists as Putin’s forces target Ukraine’s infrastructure

This is the moment drivers narrowly avoided being blown up in an apparent Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city Dnipro.

The terrifying dashcam footage shows a fireball engulfing part of the busy road.

A missile factory and gas production facility in Dnipro are reportedly among the sites Russia has targeted as Vladimir Putin’s forces unleash wave after wave of strikes following a series of military setbacks in Ukraine.

Several people died as a barrage of strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday. It is not known how many, if any, were injured in the blast seen in the dashcam video.

The video was shared on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s Telegram account.

This photograph taken on November 17 shows a street in the city of Odesa during a blackout (AFP via Getty Images)

Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy and power facilities in the past weeks have left millions without heating and electricity, fuelling fears of what winter will bring for the population.

The country’s electricity grid operator warned on Friday of hours-long power outages with renewed artillery and missile attacks interrupting supply to as much as 40% of the population.

Ukrenergo said outages could last for several hours with colder temperatures putting additional pressure on energy networks.

“You always need to prepare for the worst. We understand that the enemy wants to destroy our power system in general, to cause long outages,” Ukrenergo’s chief executive Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told Ukrainian state television on Friday.

A member of the Foreign Legion searches for Russian positions with a sniper rifle on the east bank of the Dnipro River (Getty Images)

“We need to prepare for possible long outages, but at the moment we are introducing schedules that are planned and will do everything to ensure that the outages are not very long.”

In the north-east Kharkiv region, overnight shelling and missile strikes targeted “critical infrastructure” and damaged energy equipment, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Eight people including energy company crews and police officers were injured trying to clear up the debris, he said.

Energy infrastructure had again been targeted on Thursday after Russia two days earlier unleashed a nationwide barrage of more than 100 missiles and drones that knocked out power to 10 million people.

A Ukrainian soldier fires an anti-tank missile at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region on Thursday (AP)

Those attacks have also had a knock-on effect on neighbouring countries like Moldova, where a half-dozen cities across that country experienced temporary blackouts.

Russian forces unleashed the breadth of their arsenal to attack Ukraine’s south east, employing drones, rockets, heavy artillery and warplanes, resulting in the death of at least six civilians and the wounding of an equal number in the past 24 hours, the office of the president reported.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, part of which remains under Russian control, artillery pounded 10 towns and villages.

The death toll from a rocket attack on a residential building in the city of Vilniansk on Thursday climbed to nine people, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko posted on Telegram.

In Nikopol, located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, 40 Russian missiles damaged several high-rise buildings, private houses, outbuildings and a power line.

In the wake of its humiliating retreat from the southern city of Kherson, Moscow intensified its assault on the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday its forces took control of the village of Opytne and repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive to reclaim the settlements of Solodke, Volodymyrivka and Pavlivka.

The city of Bakhmut, a key target of Moscow’s attempt to seize the whole of Donetsk and score a demonstrable victory after a string of battlefield setbacks, remains the scene of heavy fighting, said regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Russian defence ministry also said Ukrainian troops were pushed back from Yahidne in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv province and Kuzemivka in the neighbouring Luhansk province.

Donetsk and Luhansk were among the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Moscow in September, together with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.