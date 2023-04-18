Terrifying knife fight breaks out by east London Tube station

Stock picture (PA Archive)

East Londoners have told of their horror after a knife fight involving several people broke out by a Tube station in broad daylight.

Police including armed officers were scrambled to the fight by Woodford Underground Station, around 5.10pm on Monday.

One father was driving through the “sleepy” area to pick up his child from a hospital appointment when the violence broke out by his car.

He said the youths involved had been riding hire bikes, writing on Twitter: “Then they throw them to ground hitting my car as they pull huge knives.”

1/2 - Police were called at approximately 17:10hrs on Monday, 17 April to reports of a fight involving weapons, including knives, in the vicinity of Woodford Underground Station.



Officers, including armed officers, attended. — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) April 18, 2023

The resident said the incident left one of his children “traumatised”, while his wife and other children were forced to take alternative routes home.

“As for me I saw more than wanted and now have to rest,” he wrote, describing the incident as “scary stuff”.

Another man told how he arrived at the station by tube as “eight police cars turned up”. “The aftermath looked a mess,” he wrote.

Police said on Twitter they were called “to reports of a fight involving weapons, including knives”, and confirmed three men have been arrested.

MPS Redbridge wrote on Tuesday afternoon: “At this time, no injured people have been identified.

“Three males – no further details – were arrested on suspicion of affray; they remain in custody. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”