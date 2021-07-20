Terrifying moment girl, 4, savagely attacked by cow

WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT: A four-year-old girl has miraculously avoided serious injury after she was repeatedly attacked by a cow protecting her newly-born calf.

Terrifying surveillance footage has emerged of the July 9 incident, showing the young child suffer several blows from the cow at the farm in Guyuan in the northern Chinese province of Ningxia, The Paper reported.

As the girl's grandmother goes to check on the welfare of the calf and prods it with what appears to be a rake, the cow can be seen getting agitated before charging at the girl.

The young girl is knocked to the ground before the cow refuses to let her go. Source: Weibo/ Boiling Point Video

Amid screams from the grandmother, the girl is knocked to the ground. The hysteric grandmother rushes to her aid and tries to pick her up but the pair are forced to the side of the pen where for several seconds the cow attacks them as another chained up cow watches on.

The grandmother is eventually able to take the child way to safety.

Remarkably the girl suffered only bleeding, minor cuts and bruising after being taken to hospital over fears of a head injury. The grandmother was less fortunate and suffered a damaged hip in the incident.

Weibo reacts to alarming video

The video has been watched more than 130 million times on Chinese social media site Weibo where users have expressed their disbelief over the incident.

Despite some users praising the grandmother's heroics in saving the child, many criticised her actions prior to the attack.

They argued she should not have disturbed the newborn calf.

"If you don't use a shovel to push someone's newborn, it doesn't cause an attack," one person wrote.

Others argued the child should never have been in the pen in the first place.