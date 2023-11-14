Terrifier 3 brings back Art the Clown in chilling first trailer

Screambox

Art the Clown rocks an unusual outfit in the trailer for Terrifier 3, set to become your new favourite Christmas slasher — if you're into that kind of thing, that is.

The first look at Damien Leone's upcoming horror sees the bloodthirsty killer played by David Howard Thornton clad in a red Santa Claus costume.

Intent on delivering presents and arranging them under the tree, the dutiful Art is interrupted by a kid who mistakes him for the real Santa, probably setting themselves up for an untimely, grim demise.

Screambox

Related: Terrifier 2 has genuinely been submitted for Oscars consideration

A follow-up to Terrifier 2, the vomit-inducing sequel released in 2022, the threequel won't just bring back Art, but will also mark the return of Sienna and Jonathan Shaw.

Played by Lauren LaVera and Elliot Fullam, the sibling duo hailing from Miles County, New York, first appeared in the second chapter, giving Art a run for his money.

Meanwhile, Samantha Scaffidi has been confirmed to reprise the role of Victoria Heyes, the heroine-turned-villainess of both Terrifier and Terrifier 2. This third instalment is said to feature the possessed Victoria in a more prominent capacity compared to last year's outing, and we can only imagine what bloody shenanigans she and Art will be up to at Christmas time.

Screambox

Related: Terrifier 2 director reveals scene that was "too distasteful" to include

There's only one problem, though. Terrifier 3 won't land under UK Christmas trees until 2024.

Slated for an October release in the US next year, the film will hold your hand from Halloween through the festive season so there'll be more than enough time for multiple rewatches, should you be so inclined.

Terrifier 3 is released in US cinemas on October 25, 2024. A UK release date is TBA.



You Might Also Like