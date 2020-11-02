'Terrified' Sacha Baron Cohen reveals how he was nearly caught during Donald Trump skit

Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen donates $100,000 to Borat’s ‘babysitter’

Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed the terrifying moment his cover was almost blown as he was about to impersonate Donald Trump.

Cohen dons heavy prosthetics and a fat suit during Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to his 2006 comedy Borat, in order to fool attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February this year.

However, as he was going through security wearing his fat suit, the scanner bleeped, meaning he had some fast talking to do.

Cohen tells Ellen DeGeneres (via THR): “I was terrified, obviously, the moment they touch my body — it's a fat suit. So I wouldn't have been allowed in.”

The initial bleep from the detector Cohen passed off as a pacemaker, however, as the scanner moved lower, it bleeped again.

“He said, 'Well, what's that?' And I didn't know what to say, and he said, 'Well, hold on, it's the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?' And I go, 'Yeah, yeah, of course.' And he let me in,” Cohen said.

After the traumatic near-discovery, he then had to spend 'five hours hiding in the men's bathroom listening to conservative men go to the toilet.'

He added: “Stephen Miller, if you're watching this, you need more fibre in your diet. It shouldn't take that long.”

In the movie, Borat disguises himself as Trump and disrupts a speech by vice president Mike Pence, to whom he is trying to give his daughter Tutar's hand in marriage.

Cohen is quickly tackled by security and removed from the venue.

It's among a number of skits in the movie aimed at the Republican administration, the most notable being the sequence when Tutar, who is supposed to be 15 in the movie, interviews Trump's personal lawyer Rudi Giuliani.

Tutar, played by newcomer Maria Bakalova, then ends up in a compromising position with Giuliani, who appears to have his hand down his trousers, before Borat interrupts them.

The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime.

