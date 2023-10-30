‘Terrific from start to finish.’ Keeneland enjoys Fall Meet success on several fronts.

Keeneland wrapped up a 2023 Fall Meet on Saturday in which the track posted some of its best wagering numbers ever, sent several horses off to Santa Anita for a shot at Breeders’ Cup world championships this week and delivered on its promises of racehorse safety.

The track also announced a $93 million expansion and renovation project last week that will create a visitors’ center and more seating and dining options for fans in the future.

All-sources betting on Keeneland racing this month totaled $201.7 million, the second-highest Fall Meet handle and fourth-highest handle in track history.

“The Fall Meet was terrific from start to finish, and we are thankful for the strong support of our participants, fans and community,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a news release. “It was rewarding to see crowds line the rail through the very last race every day, savoring all the excitement this season had to offer.”

This year’s $ 201,739,442 million in wagering was second in Fall Meet history only to last year’s $208,907,655.

On-track betting of $16,266,007 marked an increase of 5.96% from last year’s $15,351,232.

Breeders’ Cup contenders

The Fall Meet was also a success on the track. Thirteen horses who won stakes races at Keeneland this fall were pre-entered for this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita. Among that group are Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity winner Locked, who will be a top contender in Friday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for 2-year-olds, and Juddmonte Spinster victor Idiomatic, who earned a berth in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

Runaway Storm with Colby Hernandez up (center) wins the $300,000, Grade 3 Bryan Station Stakes for 3-year-olds on the final afternoon of the Keeneland Fall Meet on Saturday. The track enjoyed its second-highest Fall Meet wagering handle ever in 2023.

Fall Meet champions

▪ Tyler Gaffalione totaled the most wins of any jockey during the Fall Meet. His 25 wins included three stakes victories and led to his fourth Fall Meet championship and seventh overall. Luis Saez finished second with 20 wins.

▪ Louisville-based Brad Cox scored the most victories of any trainer (13) to secure his fourth consecutive Fall Meet title. Chad Brown was runner-up with seven wins. Steve Asmussen, Chris Hartman, Todd Pletcher and Brendan Walsh were next with six each.

Story continues

▪ Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Godolphin and Richard Rigney’s Rigney Racing tied for leading owner with four victories each.

Racing safety

In a year when thoroughbred racing incidents on the track have made news around the country, Keeneland reported mostly positives during this fall’s 17 days of racing.

One horse, 3-year-old gelding Off the Clock, was euthanized after a front-leg injury in the second race on Oct. 12.

Three horses died as the result of racing incidents during the 15-day Spring Meet, held from April 7-28 at Keeneland.

This year’s four total deaths were the most at Lexington’s track since nine died following racing incidents in 2019. In both 2020 and 2022, one horse died from racing incidents at Keeneland. In 2021, two horses died.