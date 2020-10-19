'Terrible And Unfair': Trump Already Bashes Next Debate Moderator, Kristen Welker

President Donald Trump is already attacking NBC’s upcoming debate moderator, Kristen Welker, as “terrible and unfair” in what appears to be preemptive damage control.

It’s a change of tone from January, when Trump congratulated Welker after she was given a slot as a weekend anchor, saying NBC “made a very wise decision.”

Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Fox News just last week that Welker — whom he characterised as “very fair” — would do an “excellent job” moderating the third debate, which is set for Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. “I have a very high opinion of Kristen Welker,” he said.

Trump previously agreed to Welker as a moderator.

But on Saturday, Trump ripped her in a tweet. “She’s aways been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News,” he wrote, adding: “But I’ll still play the game.”

The presidents oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., piped up in a retweet: “Yikes! Here we go again!” He linked to an article claiming Welker has “deep Democratic ties.”

She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

Trump also referred to Steve Scully in his tweet. Scully was supposed to moderate the second debate, which Trump refused to participate in after organizers said it would be virtual.

C-SPAN later suspended Scully after he allegedly lied about a tweet asking a former Trump pal for advice on how to respond to criticism from the president.

Trump also bashed Welker Saturday night at his rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, calling her “extraordinarily unfair.”

He also attacked NBC’s Savannah Guthrie — who held his feet to the fire during his town hall on Thursday — and Fox News’ “tough” Chris Wallace, who challenged Trump’s lies in an interview this summer.

Trump insisted to the crowd that he “did very...

