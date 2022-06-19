‘Terrible’: Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts to ejection for arguing strikeout in Marlins’ loss to Mets

The game had ended just four minutes earlier when Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent out the tweet.

“Terrible!!!!!”

The short message referred to the Strike 3 called against him by home plate umpire Adam Beck on a 100.3 mph Edwin Diaz fastball well inside in the ninth inning of the Marlins’ 3-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field.

Chisholm immediately turned back to Beck and began arguing the call. He was ejected for the first time in his MLB career moments later.

“I don’t really remember what I said,” Chisholm said. “I think it was on the lines of, ‘You can’t do that in this spot, bro. Like, it’s not even a close pitch.’ I can understand if it was close, but it’s not close. That’s nowhere close to being there.

What did Beck say back to Chisholm?

“I don’t even remember what he said to me, honestly,” Chisholm said. “I was too [ticked] off.”

The strikeout came with the Marlins trailing the Mets by two runs with Jon Berti on third base and no outs. Jorge Soler struck out swinging after the Chisholm strikeout. Garrett Cooper then drove in Berti with a single to cut Miami’s deficit to one but Avisail Garcia struck out swinging to end the game.

“You’re not gonna sit here and blame the whole game on a call,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously he misses that one. You don’t want to see him missing with guys on base. ... I’m sure he missed them both ways. I’m sure we got some calls. You just hate to see it in the ninth like that.”

According to Statcast, Saturday’s strikeout was the 13th time in Chisholm’s MLB career that he was called out on strikes with the final pitch being outside of the strike zone. It has only happened more often to 16 other players since Chisholm made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2020.

It was the first time for Chisholm that the call came when he represented the game-tying run.

“Everybody knows I can hit a homer,” said Chisholm, who has hit a team-leading 13 home runs that is also tied for the 21st-most in MLB this season. “[Diaz] throws 100 but everybody knows what I can do against 100, so it’s like he’s taking the bat out of my hand. It sucks because at the end of the day, I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at. They worked hard to get where they’re at, too, but at the end of the day, they don’t have repercussions for having one bad call and messing up a whole game like I do. ... I’m a baseball player. My numbers mean a lot, especially in a spot like that where we could tie the game.

“You just can’t take the game out like that. That was terrible.”