Terri Irwin Snuggles Granddaughter Grace Warrior in Sweet Photo at Wildlife Reserve: 'All the Love'

bindi irwin

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

There's nothing quite like the bond between a grandmother and her granddaughter.

Terri Irwin shared a sweet snapshot to Twitter on Saturday of her snuggling with daughter Bindi Irwin's firstborn child Grace Warrior at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Australia.

In the photo, the 57-year-old grandma gazed lovingly at her 5-month-old grandchild, who was fast asleep on her chest.

"Snuggle time with beautiful Grace Warrior at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," Terri captioned the adorable image. "All the love."

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Takes Baby Grace Warrior to Release Sea Turtles in Honor of Mom Terri's Birthday

"Absolutely beautiful. Best Bunny. ❤️ We love you so very much," Bindi commented.

Snuggle time with beautiful Grace Warrior at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. All the love. pic.twitter.com/vCkIiv5eA5 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) August 28, 2021

Bindi and husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace into the world on March 25, one year after the two tied the knot.

In June, Bindi told PEOPLE about what it's been like getting adjusted to motherhood for the first time.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Spending Time Away from the World' with 'Sweet Girl' Grace, 4 Months

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she said. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

"It was surreal bringing her home and knowing that that's our baby," Powell told PEOPLE. "It's amazing how you can go without sleep and still think this little thing is the most magical thing in the world."

Irwin family

Bradley Kanaris/Getty

In an Instagram post celebrating Grace's birth, Terri said her late husband Steve Irwin, known fondly as The Crocodile Hunter, "would be beyond proud" of his daughter.

Story continues

"Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy," she wrote, adding that, "Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation."

"She chose her parents wisely," Terri continued. "Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!"

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Reveals Grace Is Teething, Says Her 'Sunbeam Smile' Makes Sleepless Nights 'Worth It'

Last month, Grace tagged along with Terri, Bindi, and Powell as they released a group of rehabilitated sea turtles in honor of the matriarch's birthday. The family was all smiles in a series of photos Bindi posted from the event.

"Celebrating my beautiful mama's birthday by releasing five sea turtles back to the wild, after they were in care at our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital," she captioned her post on Instagram.

"This day will live in my heart forever, with the most amazing Mama turned Bunny (our term for grandmother)," Bindi added. "I love you beyond description, Mum. ❤️."