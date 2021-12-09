Terri Irwin Enjoys Hike with Granddaughter Grace, Says Baby Loves to Meet 'Pretty Plants': Photo

terri irwin

Baby Grace Warrior loves to be out in nature!

On Wednesday, Terri Irwin shared a sweet photo featuring her 8-month-old granddaughter as the pair went on a hike together through a wooded area.

In the heartwarming photo, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 57, smiles while carrying the infant as she stops on the hike to teach Grace about one of the plants.

"Grace loves going on hikes and meeting all the pretty plants!" Irwin captioned a photo on Twitter.

Baby Grace giggles while looking at the tree, keeping her pacifier in her mouth and wearing a tribal-printed coat.

Grace loves going on hikes and meeting all the pretty plants! pic.twitter.com/xAp37WZ4dH — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) December 8, 2021

Earlier this month, Grace enjoyed more time outdoors as she accompanied her mom Bindi Irwin to meet a large tortoise.

In a sweet video shared to Instagram, Grace bravely sits on her mother's lap and watches as Bindi — who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell — pets the massive reptile.

The new mother's video shows her waving to the tortoise while she tries to engage little Grace.

"Tortoise smiles. Absolutely love spending time with Igloo. Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant. 🐢," wrote Bindi, 23, alongside the clip. Powell, 25, also shared the adorable video to his Instagram Story.

The proud parents often share videos and snapshots to their respective Instagram accounts, documenting their family's immersion in wildlife, and Bindi has previously opened up about wanting to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to conservation.

"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," she told The Bump in February. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation," she added. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."