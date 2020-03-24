Terrence McNally, Award-Winning Playwright, Dies From Coronavirus

Terrence McNally (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Famed playwright Terrence McNally, who wrote “Ragtime,” died on Tuesday at age 81 due to complications from the coronavirus.

McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, per Broadway News. He died at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, according to Deadline.

The four-time Tony Award winner, who received the 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, is survived by his husband.

