Terrence J Targeted by Armed Robbers Amid LAPD Alert About ‘Follow-Home Robberies’

The “Think Like a Man” actor was not harmed

Actor and TV host Terrence Jenkins was targeted by armed robbers who opened fire when he drove away Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, according to local news reports.

Television station Fox 11 covered the crime and said Jenkins was leaving Hollywood when an SUV with masked men inside attempted to block the “Think Like A Man” actor in. The suspects ordered Jenkins out of his car, instead he managed to drive away.

The suspects followed Jenkins to his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. At some point, the suspects opened fire, however, Jenkins and his passenger were unharmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to TheWrap that an attempted robbery occurred at 3:01 a.m., however, police would not confirm Jenkins was the victim.

A spokesperson with the police department said shots were fired and an assault with a deadly weapon report was taken.

Jenkins, a former host for BET and E! News, reportedly told police there were four male suspects involved in the crime and the men escaped in a Silver Jeep Cherokee.

Police are examining surveillance video in the area as they search for leads, according to local news reports.

The attempted robbery happened just two days after the LAPD issued a community alert on social media about “follow-home robberies” in the city of L.A. In a Nov. 8 tweet, police noted there’s been a recent jump in violent street robberies and urged residents to take precautions. The alert said victims have been followed from nightclubs and expensive restaurants, and robbed of jewelry and designer handbags.