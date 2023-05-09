Terrence Hardiman death: Demon Headmaster star dies aged 86

(Independent)

Terrence Hardiman, best known for playing the title role in the CBBC series The Demon Headmaster, has died at the age of 86.

The actor’s death was announced “with great sadness” today (Tuesday 9 May) by his agency, Scott Marshall Partners.

The statement described him as a “beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor”.

Hardiman terrified a generation of children with his chilling performance in The Demon Headmaster, the TV series based on the children’s books of the same name by Gillian Cross.

He also starred in series such as The Crown, Wallander, Doctor Who and Prime Suspect.

Hardiman also narrated hundreds of audiobooks throughout his career, including series by Colin Dexter, Anne Perry, and Ruth Rendell.

His wife, actor Rowena Cooper, survives him.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...