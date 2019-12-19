Terrell Suggs on joining Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: 'Kinda hard to turn down'

When the Arizona Cardinals released Terrell Suggs last week, there were rumblings that the veteran pass rusher wouldn’t play for any team other than the Baltimore Ravens.

The seven-time Pro Bowler who spent 16 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens reportedly wanted to finish his career in Baltimore or nowhere else.

Would Suggs really turn down a contender?

But when the Kansas City Chiefs won the rights to his services with their waiver claim on Monday, an obvious question stood out.

Would he really say no in December to a contender quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes?

The answer was no. And a resounding no, based on his comments Wednesday.

"It's hard to turn down the reigning MVP and a playoff team."



Terrell Suggs answers why he joined the #Chiefs after a brief conversation with head coach Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/9FbQKio5cQ — Kristen Carver (@NPNowCarver) December 19, 2019

“It’s hard to turn down a reigning MVP and a playoff team and the exciting things that they’re doing, this atmosphere,” Suggs told reporters on Wednesday. “Kinda hard to turn down. “I was really uncertain about my future last week, but I talked to coach. Brief conversation, but I was like, “OK, let’s see it.’”

It doesn’t sound like Suggs needed much arm-twisting. Which adds up.

Chiefs can make a Super Bowl run

While the Ravens are rightfully the story of the NFL season behind the rise of Lamar Jackson, few would be stunned to see the Chiefs make a Super Bowl run. They were an offsides penalty away from beating the New England Patriots in last year’s AFC championship and are still loaded with talent.

While the Mahomes hype-train has slowed considerably this season thanks to a midseason injury and the shadow of Jackson, anybody sleeping on the reigning league MVP is doing themselves a disservice.

He’s the same generational talent that garnered the headlines last year that Jackson has usurped this season. And he’s still surrounded by some of the game’s most potent weapons.

So for Suggs, who just spent 13 games with a last-place Cardinals team, joining a ready-made contender with a chance to contribute as a pass rusher adds up to a no-brainer.

Even if it means a strong chance he’ll face his beloved Ravens in the playoffs.

Terrell Suggs didn't need much swaying from his reported willingness to play for only the Ravens. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

