Terrell Owens trolls Cowboys, Jason Garrett after loss to Jets

The Dallas Cowboys looked bad Sunday in losing to the winless New York Jets, 24-22.

The Cowboys' third straight loss provided yet more fuel for those fans riding on the "Fire Jason Garrett" bandwagon, some of them for years.

Yet mixed in on social media with all the complaints from the team's avid fan base was this gem of a tweet from former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it's the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 13, 2019

Garrett served as the Dallas offensive coordinator for two seasons when Owens was with the team from 2006-08. Since taking over as the Cowboys' head coach in 2010, Garrett has posted an 80-62 record, but the team has made the playoffs only three times during his tenure, and never advanced past the divisional round.

That's led to speculation Garrett might be fired if the Cowboys don't advance further this season. A CBS Sports report earlier Sunday said team owner Jerry Jones is “very intrigued” by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

All the anti-Garrett talk on Twitter led fans to reach out to other former Cowboys, including Dez Bryant, for their take on the issue.

That’s none of my business https://t.co/8HdSeN5ewZ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 14, 2019

However, it didn't take much for Bryant to open up further when asked if the Cowboys' poor play was on the players.

Nothing to do with the players.. whenever training camp start for the cowboys it’s training camp until the season is over.. a lot of pointless meetings not enough time for the players to recover from injuries preparing for the next game... https://t.co/ImP2Pew3k2 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 14, 2019

"Nothing to do with the players," he posted "(W)henever training camp start for the (C)owboys it’s training camp until the season is over.. a lot of pointless meetings not enough time for the players to recover from injuries preparing for the next game."