Terrell Owens seems interested in football comeback with CFL's Eskimos

Terrell Owens may soon be back playing pro football. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens could be playing in the CFL very soon.

After the Edmonton Eskimos added Owens to their negotiation list last month, they gained exclusive rights to sign the six-time All-Pro. And according to a report from 3Downation, Owens activated his 10-day clause with Edmonton on July 14th, leaving the Eskimos 10 days to decide whether they will offer the ex-NFL star a contract, or let him walk.

Owens has been hinting at a pro football return on social media. He posted an Instagram video of himself running a 40-yard dash. Most 44-year olds do not post videos of themselves doing this for no reason.

T.O. still out here runnin’ a 4.4 40 at age 44 🔥 (via @terrellowens) pic.twitter.com/Kw0dxgjDAi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 18, 2018





Already claiming he will not be on hand for his Hall of Fame induction, T.O. may soon have a better excuse for his absence. Has anybody ever been playing pro football while they were being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

If Owens does head north, he would carry with him the most impressive resume among players who have extended their football life in Canada. The five-time first team All-Pro will bring 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in pro football north of the border.

Get your popcorn ready.

Popcorn, anyone?

Owens is not the only former NFL talent making CFL headlines as former Pro Bowler Dexter McCluster will be joining the Toronto Argonauts.

McCluster, 29, played seven seasons in the NFL, most recently in 2016 with the San Diego Chargers. The offensive talent is best recognized for his work in the return game.

Story Continues

More football coverage on Yahoo Sports:



