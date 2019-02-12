Terrell Owens, Michael Thomas, NFL Players React to Antonio Brown's Goodbye Steelers Tweet

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said goodbye to Pittsburgh fans Tuesday in a video posted to his Twitter account after months of speculation and drama. With Brown's time left in Pittsburgh looking limited, other NFL players pondered what this means for his future–and that of the Steelers' franchise without their nine-season star.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Brown has not been traded or released and said the 30-year-old veteran has officially requested a trade from the only team he's played with since he was drafted.

Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years...time to move on and forward..........????? #NewDemands pic.twitter.com/fbIoFNdqK4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 12, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted, "If @AB84 really leaving man Pittsburgh about to be funny looking next year," adding that "The truth always come to the light pay attention."

If @AB84 really leaving man Pittsburgh about to be funny looking next year ???????? The truth always come to the light pay attention. He opened up everything for the passing game and still got his. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 12, 2019

Former NFL safety Gerald Alexander commented on how Brown's situation reflects the issue of age within the league, saying that the arrival of 22-year-old receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2017 has made Brown "expendable."

Story continues

Low key Juju made AB expendable.... #YoungMansGame — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) February 12, 2019

Six-time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens, who has commented on Brown's situation with the Steelers and desire to move on before, added that Brown should "hit his line," if he's really ready to move on.

If so!! He’s gonna have to get his ab-game right & tight!! Sponsored by: Waffle House ???? Hey AB, hit my line. Call me ???????? https://t.co/tdyjKfaagk — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 12, 2019

Rumors have swirled surrounding Brown's standing with the team and his desire to remain in Pittsburgh since he missed the team's regular season finale against the Bengals after he sat out of practice during the week prior following a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two embrace at the end of the video Brown tweeted out Tuesday.

Brown has been with the Steelers since they took him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He finished this season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games played.