TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.10

The board of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.10 per share on the 11th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

TerraVest Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, TerraVest Industries was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 41.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 14%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

TerraVest Industries' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

TerraVest Industries has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.32 to CA$0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.5% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see TerraVest Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 41% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While TerraVest Industries is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think TerraVest Industries is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for TerraVest Industries that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

