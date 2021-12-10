Terranet refocus its investor relations and streamline its business operations

In order to strengthen its investor relations, this domain will effective immediately be organized under Group Function Treasury headed by Terranet’s new CFO Thomas Falkenberg.

With this change the company also streamline its business operations to unleash and leverage the joint capabilities of its CMO Michaela Berglund, its CTO Nihat Kuecuek and its CEO Pär-Olof Johannesson to scale product launches, marketing and sales to secure customer engagements and strategic deals.

