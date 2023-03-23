Terranet expands its business development network with leading automotive experts

Terranet

Terranet is making further progress in its commercialization of BlincVision by expanding its global sales and business development network with senior automotive advisors. This strategic move aims to speed up the process of finding the right customers and partners for the BlincVision product.

The most recent addition to the global sales and business development network is Martin Wöhrle. Martin has more than 20 years of experience from BMW, including setting up the BMW R&D in Korea. He has also served as the VP for Future Technology Strategy at Hyundai Motor Company. Currently, he is the President for dSPACE in South Korea. Martin has decades of experience in scouting technologies and being part of several startup introductions in the automotive sector. He will primarily focus on the important automotive market in South Korea and other Asian countries.

“These senior professionals are very experienced and has a large network with credibility in the automotive sector. Together, we will open the right doors to OEMs and Tier1s to ensure that BlincVision gets the desired attention. Today we announce a new member of the network who will cover the global market with focus on Asia, while we continue to negotiate with further resources to strengthen our team in the North American market” says Magnus Andersson, CEO for Terranet.

The current network has primarily been focused on the European market. However, with the introduction of this senior experience, Terranet aims to enhance sales globally and secure relations with OEM and Tier1 manufacturers worldwide.

“I see the unique potential for BlincVision in the rapidly growing ADAS/AD market. I really look forward assisting in the market introduction of this important product in Asia and elsewhere”, says Martin Wöhrle.

