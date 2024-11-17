Terrance Brown scores 28 to help Fairleigh Dickinson slip past Manhattan 85-82

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Terrence Brown had 28 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 85-82 victory over Manhattan at the NY/NJ Classic on Sunday.

Brown made a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left and Ahmed Barba-Bey added two free throws with 4 seconds to go to preserve the victory.

Brown also had seven rebounds for the Knights (2-3). Brayden Reynolds scored 15 points, going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jo'el Emanuel had 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Will Sydnor finished with 22 points and three steals for the Jaspers (2-2). Jaden Winston scored 14 and Masiah Gilyard had 12 points and six rebounds.

