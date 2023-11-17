Some Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Terran Orbital from its six analysts is for revenues of US$470m in 2024 which, if met, would be a major 245% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 47% to US$0.39 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$572m and losses of US$0.35 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$6.50, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Terran Orbital's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 169% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 60% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Terran Orbital to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Terran Orbital. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected next year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Terran Orbital.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Terran Orbital, including recent substantial insider selling. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 4 other flags we've identified.

